The ultra-affordable Galaxy A16 still shines at its Prime Day discount
The Galaxy A16 is still 18% off and a much better choice for users on a budget.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re after an ultra-affordable Android phone with a Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy A16 is one of your best choices. This bad boy usually costs just $200, and yet it offers excellent visuals. And right now, you can get it at its Prime Day in October price — how cool is that?
Yep, the budget phone remains 18% off almost a week after Prime Big Deal Days. Even better, the sale is now open to everyone, meaning you don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage. Just note: only the Blue Black option is still discounted, while the Light Gray version is no longer on sale.
When you think about it, there aren’t many 6.7-inch options in its price range that actually come with an OLED display. As you can see in our Galaxy A16 review, the device also has pretty decent brightness levels for its price range.
What’s inspiring here is Samsung’s commitment. The South Korean tech giant has promised six years of regular software and security patches. In case you’re wondering, this beats Motorola’s OS support on much pricier models, including the $1,300 Razr Ultra.
Bottom line: the Galaxy A16 is for those seeking quality visuals and longer peace of mind. It might not have the best performance, but it’s still a decent choice for users on a budget. Get yours and save 18% with this post-Prime Day offer at Amazon.
Right off the bat, you should really keep your expectations modest — there’s no Galaxy AI or a flagship Snapdragon chip here. But if you’re looking for a simple, no-frills experience, this fella will do just fine.
But what about performance? This Samsung phone is no benchmark champion for sure. You can occasionally notice stutter here and there, but the Exynos 1330 chip should still handle most daily tasks well enough. However, with only 4GB RAM on deck, the model really isn’t suitable for multitasking — opening multiple apps at once may slow things down even more.
