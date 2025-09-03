Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Get your creative juices flowing as Google announces "Androidify"

Google's Androidify app will help you show off your creative side.

Google
Two custom versions of the Android bot, one with a soccer ball head, are shown against a white background.
There is no question that AI is changing the way we do things and is also allowing us to do things with our phones that didn't even cross our minds 18 years ago when the touchscreen smartphone era began. For example, whoever thought that you'd be able to tell your phone to create an image of a hippo eating a Big Mac at McDonald's and have it on your phone's screen in minutes.

That's not to say that everything about AI is frivolous. AI can help position you to take better pictures. Outside of a hallucination or two, it can answer your queries with a deep dive that you won't get from digital assistants like Siri (unless you ask Siri to ask ChatGPT to respond to your question). And Google hopes that using AI on your Android phone will help you reach new levels of creativity and individuality.

It's all part of what Google calls Androidify, and it is being introduced by the tech giant today. For example, let's say you want to create your own Android bot. You can upload a selfie, type out a prompt, throw in some accessories, and see what AI can create out of your inputs. Gemini can do all of the heavy lifting for you. Gemini 2.5 Flash can deliver the caption for your photo, while Imagen helps create the image of your custom AI bot. In some cases, Google’s latest video generation model, Veo 3, will be able to animate your bot.

Additionally, every Friday this month, you'll be able to create an 8-second video that will make your bot a video star. This is limited to only a few of your creations and is also powered by Veo. When you're done, you can share your custom Android bot on social media using the hashtag #Androidify.

Example of how Androidify works.
Create a custom Android bot. | Image credit-Google

To get started, you'll need to install the Androidify app found in the Google Play Store, or you can visit the Androidify website. The app also has a "Help me write" feature that will create a random description of the bot's clothing and hairstyle. The app features the latest Android design language, Material 3 Expressive.

Head over to the Google Play Store, install the Androidify app, and let your creative juices flow as you create your custom Android bot.

Get your creative juices flowing as Google announces "Androidify"
