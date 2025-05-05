Foldable iPhone: Apple has a special marketing tactic in store
*Header image is referential and showcases a concept render. | Image credit — ConceptsiPhone
The mythical foldable iPhone has been the subject of rumors and sketchy reports for a very long time but it may finally become a reality for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. Apple insider Mark Gurman reveals in his newsletter Power On that the company has a different marketing tactic in store for the foldable iPhone.
Unlike the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the current Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold the iPhone foldable will not be a niche product. Apple apparently plans to sell the foldable iPhone as a much higher-end variant of that year’s flagship iPhone lineup, kind of like the Pro Max models today.
The foldable iPhone has taken this long because Apple wants to “perfect” the foldable formula. Most notably, Apple wants to release a foldable smartphone that has an almost invisible crease. However the foldable iPhone will, understandably, be a lot pricier than any iPhone ever made before it.
Samsung has had to revise sales expectations for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 because the foldable industry continues to underperform. In fact the company is allegedly only going to be manufacturing around 200,000 units of its upcoming tri-foldable phone. This is because it will be very expensive and Samsung does not expect it to go out of stock.
The Galaxy tri-foldable will also only be released in a select few regions that have the buying power to purchase it. Which makes Apple’s marketing tactic for the foldable iPhone a little questionable in my opinion.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 did not sell as well as Samsung had hoped. | Image credit — PhoneArena
If other foldables have failed to sell as expected — mostly due to the price tag — then the foldable iPhone will logically face the same issue. Perhaps Apple is hopeful that a nearly invisible crease might entice more consumers to give foldables a try: specifically the foldable iPhone.
However we already have an example of Apple having tried something similar and failing. The Apple Vision Pro, despite being one of the best AR headsets ever made, did not sell as expected. This was mostly due to the insane price tag of $3,499.
Which is why I’m doubtful about Apple’s marketing strategy for the foldable iPhone. Then again the iPhone is also a much more well established product than a Mixed Reality headset so I may yet be surprised by how it performs.
