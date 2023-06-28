New Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 update includes Dynamic GPS support
Google recently announced a new update to existing Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 trackers, thus introducing many new features to these devices. One of those is none other than Dynamic GPS support.
Dynamic GPS enables Fitbit wearables to automatically decide which GPS mode to use. At the start of a workout, if the new feature is enabled, your Versa 4 or Sense 2 will use GPS data from your phone to save battery life. And if you don’t have your phone with you, your tracker or smartwatch will rely on its built-in GPS sensors. It’s important to note that Dynamic GPS cannot switch between GPS modes once an exercise has started.
The Dynamic GPS mode isn’t the only new cool feature Google’s decided to add to the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 with the latest software update, version 194.61. Users will now be able to swap between saved clock faces without using the Fitbit app. The wearables now also support text messaging in more languages as well as menstrual tracking.
Dynamic GPS enables Fitbit wearables to automatically decide which GPS mode to use. At the start of a workout, if the new feature is enabled, your Versa 4 or Sense 2 will use GPS data from your phone to save battery life. And if you don’t have your phone with you, your tracker or smartwatch will rely on its built-in GPS sensors. It’s important to note that Dynamic GPS cannot switch between GPS modes once an exercise has started.
There are now three GPS modes available across Fitbit trackers: Dynamic, Built-In, and Phone GPS. However, not all three options are supported by every tracker. For example, the Pixel Watch still supports built-in GPS only.
The Dynamic GPS mode isn’t the only new cool feature Google’s decided to add to the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 with the latest software update, version 194.61. Users will now be able to swap between saved clock faces without using the Fitbit app. The wearables now also support text messaging in more languages as well as menstrual tracking.
Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 owners can add a brand-new tile to their wearables called Daily Readiness. It’s a feature that uses insights from your body to suggest when it’s best to rest and when you’re ready for the next workout. To add this feature, you need to have Fitbit Premium. In addition, bug fixes and improvements were also listed as part of the update.
Things that are NOT allowed: