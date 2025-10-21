Exclusive Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 sale saves you a whopping $130

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Yesterday, we shared an impressive flash deal on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus. But the official store has another amazing sale you don't want to miss, especially if you're on the lookout for your next mobile gaming device. Right now, the Legion Tab Gen 3 is down by $130, allowing you to get it for only $419.99.

Save $130 on the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$419 99
$549 99
$130 off (24%)
The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 combines power with portability, making it one of the best 8.8-inch tablets for mobile gaming. With its powerful processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, it delivers excellent performance across the board. The best part about it? It's now available with a rare $130 discount at the official store, landing it at one of its lowest prices.
Buy at Lenovo
Although we've seen this powerful Android tablet at a slightly lower price ($132 off) before, that particular promo last appeared in August. Clearly, the latest Lenovo flash sale stands out not just because of its immense value — it's also quite rare. Hurry up and save big before it expires.

The Legion Tab Gen 3 is a solid alternative to gaming consoles, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance and Ray Tracing support for ultra-smooth and realistic graphics in games. For those extra-long gaming sessions, you're also getting a larger vapor chamber that delivers 3D heat dissipation, ensuring beastly performance for longer.

On top of that, the device features a fantastic 8.8-inch 2K display that supports up to 165Hz refresh rate, providing an ultra-responsive and smooth scrolling. And while it's an LCD display, the screen offers excellent colors and should get comfortably bright for indoor gaming.

Factor in two USB-C ports, OS upgrades through Android 17 (the tablet runs on Android 14 out of the box), and you've got a proper competitor to many of the best consoles. Plus, this tablet is suitable for much more than just gaming — its 8.8-inch display makes it perfect for casual entertainment on the go.

Battery life is great as well. Lenovo equipped its compact best with a 6550mAh battery that should deliver plenty of screen time. And with 68W wired charging, full top-ups don't take too long.

When you think about it, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 delivers a lot more than your average $550 tablet. And now when you can get it for $130 less than usual, it's all the more exciting. Take advantage of Lenovo's exclusive flash sale while it lasts.

