The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is $250 off and down to its best price ever
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is down to its lowest price ever — don't miss out on this flash sale.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Want an AI-powered Android tablet with 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and an included stylus and keyboard for just $519.99? Now's your chance — the Lenovo Store just knocked the Yoga Tab Plus to its lowest price ever. You can now get it for $250 off its original $769.99 price.
For context, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Android tablet dropped by $248 in August, followed by two other sales that let users save up to $230. In other words, this bargain is as rare as it gets — and since it's branded as a flash sale, chances are it won't stay long.
As if that's not enough, the device delivers excellent performance with its top-tier Snapdragon chip. Expect a buttery-smooth responsiveness across the board, including with heavier apps and multitasking. Pair that with some AI features, including Lenovo AI Note and Lenovo AI Transcript, and you've got a pretty capable device for work and play.
Bottom line: the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a solid choice for just about anything. And while it may be a tough sell at its usual price, it's an absolute delight at $250 off. Get yours at the official store and save before this flash sale disappears.
For context, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Android tablet dropped by $248 in August, followed by two other sales that let users save up to $230. In other words, this bargain is as rare as it gets — and since it's branded as a flash sale, chances are it won't stay long.
It might cost almost as much as the 256GB Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ at its standard price, but this fella brings much more to the table. It doesn't just come with a keyboard besides the Tab Pen Pro — you're also getting a great-looking 12.7-inch 3K display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate.
As if that's not enough, the device delivers excellent performance with its top-tier Snapdragon chip. Expect a buttery-smooth responsiveness across the board, including with heavier apps and multitasking. Pair that with some AI features, including Lenovo AI Note and Lenovo AI Transcript, and you've got a pretty capable device for work and play.
While Lenovo doesn't usually commit to many OS upgrades on its lower-tier devices, this bad boy will receive three years of continuous Android upgrades. That's until Android 17, plus security patches until 2029 — pretty decent, right? And with a 10,200mAh battery, which is more than the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, this device gives you plenty of screen time per charge.
Bottom line: the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a solid choice for just about anything. And while it may be a tough sell at its usual price, it's an absolute delight at $250 off. Get yours at the official store and save before this flash sale disappears.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
20 Oct, 2025Weeks after its release, the mid-range Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with AI and a pen is hugely discounted The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is $250 off and down to its best price ever The well-rounded Lenovo Tab Plus just dropped under $200 at Amazon
15 Oct, 2025Now only $119.99, the Lenovo Tab M11 is your perfect choice for everyday use
13 Oct, 2025Save big on these Lenovo Idea Tab and Tab Plus bundles at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: