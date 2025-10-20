The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is $250 off and down to its best price ever

Get the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus for $250 off $519 99 $769 99 $250 off (32%) Lenovo just knocked its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Yoga Tab Plus to its lowest price ever. Right now, you can get the device with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage for a massive $250 off. That's a fantastic deal, especially considering that it ships with a stylus and a keyboard! Buy at Lenovo

Android tablet

Galaxy Tab S10



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer