The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is $250 off and down to its best price ever

Want an AI-powered Android tablet with 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and an included stylus and keyboard for just $519.99? Now's your chance — the Lenovo Store just knocked the Yoga Tab Plus to its lowest price ever. You can now get it for $250 off its original $769.99 price.

Get the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus for $250 off

$519 99
$769 99
$250 off (32%)
Lenovo just knocked its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Yoga Tab Plus to its lowest price ever. Right now, you can get the device with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage for a massive $250 off. That's a fantastic deal, especially considering that it ships with a stylus and a keyboard!
Buy at Lenovo

For context, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Android tablet dropped by $248 in August, followed by two other sales that let users save up to $230. In other words, this bargain is as rare as it gets — and since it's branded as a flash sale, chances are it won't stay long.

It might cost almost as much as the 256GB Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ at its standard price, but this fella brings much more to the table. It doesn't just come with a keyboard besides the Tab Pen Pro — you're also getting a great-looking 12.7-inch 3K display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate.

As if that's not enough, the device delivers excellent performance with its top-tier Snapdragon chip. Expect a buttery-smooth responsiveness across the board, including with heavier apps and multitasking. Pair that with some AI features, including Lenovo AI Note and Lenovo AI Transcript, and you've got a pretty capable device for work and play.

While Lenovo doesn't usually commit to many OS upgrades on its lower-tier devices, this bad boy will receive three years of continuous Android upgrades. That's until Android 17, plus security patches until 2029 — pretty decent, right? And with a 10,200mAh battery, which is more than the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, this device gives you plenty of screen time per charge.

Bottom line: the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a solid choice for just about anything. And while it may be a tough sell at its usual price, it's an absolute delight at $250 off. Get yours at the official store and save before this flash sale disappears.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless