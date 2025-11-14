The era of LTPO displays on iPhone is coming to an end

Apple’s 2024 flagship is still nothing to snark at. It has all the same software features, about the same cameras, save for super-pro modes like ProRes RAW Log 2 recording. If that didn’t mean anything to you, you’ll feel perfectly fine with an iPhone 16 Pro in your hands. And you save about $200 on what is essentially an excellent device that’s still hard to beat. Item prices vary by condition, color, and availability.