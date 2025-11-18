Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Elon Musk is ready to take over the iPhone now that Tim Cook is one foot out the door

Could Siri be replaced with Grok?

By
7comments
Apple iPhone
Collage of Apple's and Grok's logos.
It's been 14 years of Tim Cook on top of Apple and soon – as soon as 2026, if recent rumors are to be believed – one of the world's most recognizable companies might get a new CEO. Also, the iPhone's 20th anniversary is approaching fast.

Big events.

Before all of that happens, though, there's someone else who could wet his beak a little: Elon Musk.

AI and more AI



The Earth's richest person won't serve as Apple's CEO – at least there aren't such plans at the moment – but Musk could get deeply involved with the iPhone.

As you may've noticed in the past few years, Apple is painfully lagging behind its competitors in terms of AI whistles and bells. Sure, as a whole, AI is far from perfect right now (something Sarah Connor would regard as extremely positive), but many flagships offer AI-boosted assistants that are… helpful.

The iPhone's Siri, on the other hand, is in dire straits and fails to convince anyone that it's a reliable and intelligent assistant.

This could be huge


That's where Elon Musk steps in wants to step in:

Image source – X - Elon Musk is ready to take over the iPhone now that Tim Cook is one foot out the door
Image source – X


The post reads that "it's time for Apple to team up with xAI and actually fix Siri" by replacing the "outdated, painfully dumb assistant" with Grok. The author behind the X Freeze account (a self-described "tour guide for Grok") says:

Siri deserves to be Superintelligent.


Elon Musk, busy with whatever a multi-billionaire could be busy with, replies laconically: "I'm down". This means he's all in favor of the idea to replace Siri with his company's Grok.

People crave it, but Google might get there first


Elon Musk's approval post is something of a hit on X, gathering 18 million views in just some hours. Many X users are actually OK with the idea and suggest that future iPhones should offer not only Grok, but Starlink connectivity as well.

Image source – X - Elon Musk is ready to take over the iPhone now that Tim Cook is one foot out the door
Image source – X


The feedback is positive, with comments like:

I would actually buy the next iPhone if it had Grok and Starlink access.

…and:

This would make me switch back to iPhone actually!


…or:

That kind of synergy might actually keep me on the Apple ecosystem once my ancient iPhone SE finally dies.

It's obvious that many want Apple to collaborate with Elon Musk and put Grok, but it might turn out that Google will be the one to redo Siri.

As we've reported recently, Apple is preparing to overhaul Siri using Google's AI model, a move that could cost around $1 billion per year. The deal, nearing completion, would make Google's Gemini system responsible for Siri's summarizing and planning functions.

The collaboration, led internally by senior Apple executives, aims to debut a new Siri version next spring under iOS 26.4. Apple will host the Gemini-powered system on its own secure servers, keeping user data separate from Google.

So, what do you think?

Do you want Elon Musk involved with the iPhone?

Vote View Result

COMMENTS (7)

