Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s replacement is basically etched in stone

It's all but confirmed who is going to replace Apple CEO Tim Cook when he eventually steps down.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook sitting behind a white desk
Apple CEO Tim Cook — as synonymous with the company as he is — is getting on in years, and will soon be stepping down from his role. In his newsletter Power On, industry insider Mark Gurman reveals that the obvious choice for Cook’s replacement is all but etched in stone.

Tim Cook’s replacement


Senior vice president of Hardware Engineering — John Ternus — is the most likely candidate for replacing Tim Cook. Ternus is the one who introduced the company’s newest flagship model this year, the iPhone Air. This is a decision that, according to Gurman, Apple’s marketing team made for a reason.

Are you in favor of John Ternus replacing Tim Cook?

Vote View Result


Ternus is an ideal replacement




People recognize John Ternus: he comes off as a very likable person. It’s been predicted for years that he would eventually succeed Cook, and now the culture at Apple has shifted to that thought process as well, according to Gurman.

One of the biggest reasons that Ternus would be an ideal replacement for Cook is his technical background. Ternus won’t just market Apple’s products on-stage, he would understand how they work, and display his passion for them accordingly.

Also, as Gurman points out, John Ternus is around the same age when Cook took over the role of CEO. Ternus has been getting more and more attention each year in the form of interviews, product launches, and store visits on release day, so he’ll be a CEO that the industry and the public recognize.

There’s perhaps no one better


I agree quite a lot with Gurman’s assessment, though I’ll say that Craig Federighi has also remained a strong consideration, personally. However, Ternus’s age does make him the best suited person for the job.

But I will say, people will miss Tim Cook. Sure, there have been a ton of jokes made at his expense, but I always like it when the camera flies down at the beginning of an Apple event, and comes to rest in front of Cook.

But things change. It’s not like these events are going to remain the same either, not if reports about the new iPhone release schedule are to be believed.

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s replacement is basically etched in stone

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a true budget delight at $150 off

by Preslav Mladenov • 1

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3

Verizon is finally picking a fight on price with T-Mobile and AT&T

by Anam Hamid • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more

Latest News

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless