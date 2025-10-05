Apple CEO Tim Cook’s replacement is basically etched in stone
It's all but confirmed who is going to replace Apple CEO Tim Cook when he eventually steps down.
Apple CEO Tim Cook — as synonymous with the company as he is — is getting on in years, and will soon be stepping down from his role. In his newsletter Power On, industry insider Mark Gurman reveals that the obvious choice for Cook’s replacement is all but etched in stone.
Senior vice president of Hardware Engineering — John Ternus — is the most likely candidate for replacing Tim Cook. Ternus is the one who introduced the company’s newest flagship model this year, the iPhone Air. This is a decision that, according to Gurman, Apple’s marketing team made for a reason.
People recognize John Ternus: he comes off as a very likable person. It’s been predicted for years that he would eventually succeed Cook, and now the culture at Apple has shifted to that thought process as well, according to Gurman.
One of the biggest reasons that Ternus would be an ideal replacement for Cook is his technical background. Ternus won’t just market Apple’s products on-stage, he would understand how they work, and display his passion for them accordingly.
I agree quite a lot with Gurman’s assessment, though I’ll say that Craig Federighi has also remained a strong consideration, personally. However, Ternus’s age does make him the best suited person for the job.
But I will say, people will miss Tim Cook. Sure, there have been a ton of jokes made at his expense, but I always like it when the camera flies down at the beginning of an Apple event, and comes to rest in front of Cook.
But things change. It’s not like these events are going to remain the same either, not if reports about the new iPhone release schedule are to be believed.
