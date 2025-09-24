These EcoFlow Delta 2 power stations are hard to beat at up to 44% off on Amazon
The EcoFlow Delta 2 and Delta 2 Max are enjoying solid discounts at Amazon, but only for a limited time.
Looking for a new portable power station at steep discounts ahead of Prime Big Deal Days? The EcoFlow Delta 2 might be the perfect choice. This 1,024Wh unit packs various ports for all your essentials and is lightweight enough to accompany you just about anywhere. And while it’s affordable even at its standard $700 price, you can now get it for just under $430 thanks to Amazon’s limited-time promo.
Saving 39% on a highly reliable portable power station is obviously an awesome deal, but if you want more capacity for power-hungry equipment, the Delta 2 Max might be a better choice. This one is also on sale right now, dropping to about $950 from its MSRP of nearly $1,700. That knocks it to its lowest price on Amazon — a tempting bargain you definitely don’t want to miss.
In tune with modern standards, the Delta 2 features LiFePO4 battery cells. That gives you over 3,000 charging cycles before capacity drops, so you can power your appliances safely for 10 years. As if that’s not enough, EcoFlow’s unit gives you quick charging through the mains — the station can reach 80% in just 50 minutes.
Factor in the ultra-fast charging — 0-80% in 43 minutes — with solar and AC input combined and the seamless app control, and you’ve got a home backup power beast that’s hard to beat, especially when it’s $750 off.
The same goes for the Delta 2 — it’s a fantastic choice for users seeking reliability and peace of mind during outages. It’s also the smarter pick if you don’t need the beastly 2,400W output of the Delta 2 Max. And now, you can get it for 39% off its original price.
But what do these units bring to the table? Let’s break it down, starting with the EcoFlow Delta 2. This 27lb device boasts an impressive 15 outlets, including six AC ports, providing 1,800W of continuous output for all your essentials. With expansion options to 3kWh (extra battery required), it’s more than suitable for home and outdoor needs.
What about the bigger Delta 2 Max? It has a massive 2,048Wh capacity, offering 2,400W output for heavy-duty equipment and everyday gadgets. Similar to the Delta 2, it features 15 outlets. Also, it reaches up to 6,144Wh capacity with two expansion batteries — more than enough for a weekend getaway.
Factor in the ultra-fast charging — 0-80% in 43 minutes — with solar and AC input combined and the seamless app control, and you’ve got a home backup power beast that’s hard to beat, especially when it’s $750 off.
