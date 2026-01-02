A Wear OS 6 bug is breaking third-party watch faces on Pixel and Galaxy Watches

It's likely a race condition





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If you have the always-on display setting enabled on your Pixel or Galaxy Watch, it will dim the screen brightness and show only essential information when you're not actively using the watch. Ideally, once you unlock your watch, the always-on display should disappear completely, and the configured watch face should take over. However, the display bug is disrupting this whole transition effect. Elements of the always-on display are reportedly not going away even when the watch switches to the normal face.









Recommended For You These faded elements overlap with the regular watch face, making it difficult to view the on-screen information. Users facing this problem report that the bug only affects third-party watch faces. The pre-installed ones' faces remain unaffected. This behavior has led developers to believe that the issue stems from how the latest OS manages standard API transition layers for third-party apps.

After investigating the XML code of the watch faces, developers believe that the display bug is a "race condition." It's essentially a software flaw that occurs when multiple processes try to control shared data simultaneously, eventually resulting in an unwanted or incorrect outcome.







Is there any fix available?



The issue was first reported in October last year, and affected users were hoping that Google would resolve it in the Wear OS 6.1 update. The update started rolling out to eligible devices in December, but the display issue reportedly remains unsolved. Until the bug is officially addressed, there are a few solutions that seem to "temporarily" fix the problem.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy That said, a new opacity fade was introduced for the always-on display transitions with the Wear OS 6 update. The fade animation should ideally finish before the watch goes to sleep. However, if this doesn't happen, the watch gets stuck between displaying both the active and ambient modes. As a result, you may notice a ghosting effect when the always-on display activates or when you wake up your watch.The issue was first reported in October last year, and affected users were hoping that Google would resolve it in the Wear OS 6.1 update. The update started rolling out to eligible devices in December, but the display issue reportedly remains unsolved. Until the bug is officially addressed, there are a few solutions that seem to "temporarily" fix the problem.

As mentioned above, the glitch occurs after you've been using a third-party watch face for a while. You can switch to a different watch face whenever this problem appears.





Additionally, if you know how to edit XML codes, you can set the transition time to 0, which disables the fading animation that the developer believes is causing the visual glitch. Since the issue only affects third-party watch faces, you also have the option to use the pre-installed ones until a permanent fix becomes available.







On which Wear OS 6 eligible device are you facing this display bug? ​ Google Pixel Watch 3. 13.33% Google Pixel Watch 4. 13.33% Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series. 13.33% Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. 0% I've not experienced this on any of my Wear OS 6 devices yet 60% Vote 15 Votes

A fix could arrive anytime

It's been over a couple of months since the bug was first reported, and it's unfortunate that it still hasn't been addressed. I'm really impressed with all the upgrades that came with Wear OS 6, especially the always-on display media controls but a display bug like this completely ruins the overall smartwatch experience.



It's been over a couple of months since the bug was first reported, and it's unfortunate that it still hasn't been addressed. I'm really impressed with all the upgrades that came with Wear OS 6, especially the always-on display media controls but a display bug like this completely ruins the overall smartwatch experience.





Along with many other Pixel Watch users, I reported this problem on the Google forum. Fortunately, Google listened to these complaints, and the issue completely disappeared after installing the April 2025 update. Similarly, I'm quite hopeful that a fix will soon be made available for the ongoing display issue affecting Pixel and Samsung watches running the Wear OS 6 or 6.1 update.

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