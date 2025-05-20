Google makes Wear OS 6 official — and it could completely change your smartwatch experience

Pixel Watch 3

Better visuals without draining the battery

The great part is that all of these design upgrades don’t come at the cost of battery life. In fact, Google says smartwatches upgrading from Wear OS 5 to 6 could see up to 10 percent better battery performance. That’s a big deal if you often find yourself reaching for the charger before the day ends.



Thanks to more efficient software and platform-level tweaks, watches can now handle animations, sensors, and background tasks better while using less power overall.

Smarter tiles and simpler interactions

Media controls that actually do more



For anyone who listens to music or podcasts using their watch, media controls just got a lot more useful. With Wear OS 6, you can now fast-forward, rewind, shuffle, or repeat tracks right from your wrist. You’ll also be able to access your playlist more easily through a new menu. These features work right away on devices like the Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 7 , as long as they’re running Wear OS 6 or version 5.1 or later.







More secure and easier logins

Google is also bringing the Credential Manager to Wear OS, starting with devices like the Pixel Watch 3 . This means you’ll now be able to use passkeys and sign in with Google on your smartwatch, just like you would on your phone — and without needing to have your phone nearby.



This makes logging into apps on your watch faster and more secure, while still letting you keep other methods like passwords as a backup if needed.



What to expect next

Wear OS 6 is currently available as a developer preview, but users should start seeing it roll out later this year. If you have a newer watch — like the Google Pixel Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, or OnePlus Watch 3 — there's a good chance you'll be among the first to get the update. Even the little ones can get in on the action with the Galaxy Watch experience for kids. And if you're planning to buy a new watch this fall, there's a strong possibility it will come with Wear OS 6 right out of the box.





At the end of the day, Wear OS 6 is about making your smartwatch feel more modern, more personal, and more useful, without compromising battery life or ease of use. Whether you’re already wearing one of these watches or looking to upgrade soon, this update is one to look forward to.

Tiles are those glanceable cards you can swipe through on your smartwatch to check things like the weather, heart rate, or calendar events. In Wear OS 6, these tiles are getting a major refresh with a new layout that includes a title, a main content area, and an optional bottom slot. This structure makes tiles easier to read and interact with at a glance.Google also introduced new components designed for round screens, like the Edge Button, which hugs the edge of your display and makes it easier to tap without taking up too much space. There are also new scroll indicators and list animations that help you navigate your watch more smoothly.All of this makes everyday tasks feel faster and more natural.