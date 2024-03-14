Up Next:
A tablet with Dimensity 9300? That’s what the vivo Pad 3 is all about, apparently
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: until the Gen 4 is out this Fall (presumably, with insanely fast RAM), everybody wants it. For Android users, that is. Pardon me, as there’s another contestant for the coolest cat in town crown.
Yup, that’s MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300. Morgan Stanley analysts say that the Dimensity 9300 is the most powerful smartphone SoC currently in use. What’s more, they expect MediaTek's share of the market to rise to as high as 35% in 2024 from the 20% it had last year thanks to the Dimensity 9300.
Vivo is set to expand its tablet offerings in China, and the buzz is that the Vivo Pad 3 is on the horizon. This anticipated tablet made a splash on Geekbench, showcasing some serious hardware chops that promise to elevate the user experience.
The Vivo Pad 3, with a model number of PA2473, achieved 2,223 in the single-core test and an impressive 7,547 in the multicore test. Thanks, Dimensity 9300, looks promising!
Rumors had swirled about the Vivo Pad 3 featuring a cutting-edge Snapdragon processor, specifically the SM8635 or Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, and possibly introducing a Pro model equipped with 80W charging. However, the Geekbench reveal throws a curveball in those speculations, suggesting Vivo might reserve the new Snapdragon chip for an iQOO tablet instead, potentially sidelining a Vivo Pad 3 Pro.
After this brief introduction, you’ll be glad to learn that the Dimensity 9300 is apparently going to make it to the vivo Pad 3 (via 91 Mobiles).
Enhancing its performance further is the tablet's 16GB of RAM, a leap from its predecessor's 12GB maximum. Coupled with the Dimensity 9000 in the Vivo Pad 2, the Vivo Pad 3's upgrades hint at substantial performance enhancements, likely paired with an LCD screen.
