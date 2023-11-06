MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9300 chipset goes official
MediaTek’s answer to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Dimensity 9300, has just been officially revealed. The flagship processor that will power vivo’s upcoming X100 series features a new design called “All Big Core.”
As Joe Chen, MediaTek’s President, points out, the Dimensity 9300 is the company’s most powerful flagship chip yet. According to Chen, the SoC (system-on-chip) brings a huge boost in raw computing power to flagships thanks to the “All Big Core” design.
In addition, the Dimensity 9300 combines a low-power AI-ISP and always-on HDR up to 4K resolution at 60fps (frames per second). More importantly, the chipset supports 4K at 30fps cinematic mode with real-time bokeh tracking, as well as 4K AI Noise Reduction and AI processing RAW photos and videos.
Graphics-wise, the new Dimensity 9300 chipset packs the latest flagship GPU (graphics processing unit) from Arm, the Arm Immortalis-G720. This means that the Dimensity 9300 should provide a 46 percent boost in GPU performance having the same power consumption level as MediaTek’s previous chipset, the Dimensity 9200.
MediaTek notes that the first smartphone featuring the Dimensity 9300 chipset will be available by the end of 2023, but we already know that vivo’s X100 and X100 Pro will be introduced on November 13.
Here are the key features of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 at a glance:
- Big core power: The Dimensity 9300 is built on TSMC’s third generation 4nm process with four Arm Cortex-X4 cores with operating speeds of up to 3.25GHz and four Cortex-A720 cores operating up to 2.0GHz to maximize performance.
- Faster display speeds: The chipset supports WQHD at 180Hz and 4K up to 120Hz to provide stunning visuals, along with dual active display support for foldable form factors.
- Seamless 5G connectivity: The 5G R16 modem supports 4CC-CA Sub-6GHz and 8CC-CA mmWave with MediaTek’s UltraSave 3.0+ technology for improved power efficiency.
- Speedy memory: Dimensity 9300 supports LPDDR5T 9600Mbps memory, currently the highest speed available.
MediaTek confirmed that its flagship chipset will support the new Ultra HDR format in Android 14. As far as connectivity goes, Dimensity 9300 supports Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 6.5Gbps and integrates MediaTek Xtra Range Technology for better long-range connectivity.
