LPDDR6 RAM, expected in 2025, could make a 2024 debut on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

Qualcomm
“Faster, Higher, Stronger!”

LPDDR5 is yesterday's papers. So is the boosted LPDDR5X, so is the turbocharged LPDDR5T that delivers approximately 12-13% faster reading speeds than the previous one, the popular LPDDR5X.

Let’s talk about LPDDR6. We’ve mentioned it as early as the very beginning of August 2023, when Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 wasn’t even out yet officially. However, the summer of 2023 brought some rumors about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4: it was said that this chipset will be made up of two Phoenix L CPU cores and six Phoenix M CPU cores. The new cores were reportedly said to support LPDDR6.

Now, there’s a report by Ajunews that’s quoted by X/Twitter tipster Revegnus that basically claims LPDDR6 could be incorporated into the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4:


According to the information so far, LPDDR6 was expected to be integrated into the APs (application processors) of Apple and Qualcomm for the first time in the second half of 2025.

However, the AI craze (and especially the AI on-device thirst) demands cutting-edge software, and that’s why we could see LPDDR6’s debut as early as 2024, instead of waiting another year or so.

Additionally, Ajunews reported that GDDR7 is likely to be featured in the next-generation GPUs from Nvidia and AMD, such as the 'GeForce 5000' series and the 'RDNA4' lineup.

