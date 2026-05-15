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Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and a 10,000 mAh battery for ~$700? Probably, but you'll have to walk the walk

No more excuses, right?

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Sebastian Pier
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Honor
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Two phones.
The original Honor WIN series. | Image by Honor
Some people talk the talk – and they swear they'll import an exotic phone from China to the US or the EU – but they often end up with an iPhone or a Galaxy instead.

So if you want a phone that comes with a 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset and a 10,000 mAh battery – and, most importantly, one that doesn't break the bank – you'll have to walk the walk.

Enter the Honor WIN 2 series




We're going to discuss some China-exclusive devices, which, however, draw lots of attention with their top-tier specs. More and more, people want great battery life out of their handsets and while iPhones and Galaxies are OK in that regard, they're no match for rivals with five-figure mAh capacity cells.

At a point in the future (but probably not in the summer), Honor might launch their WIN 2 series. There's no exact date, but since reports talk of the 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset, it's reasonable to assume that the phones can't possibly materialize before Qualcomm unveils its next big thing.

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Not much is known about the Honor WIN 2 except for a possible battery cell that's 10,000 mAh+ and an internal cooling fan.

What's your battery sweetspot?
12 Votes

The original WIN series


We first heard about the Honor WIN and Honor WIN RT back at the very end of 2025. The devices feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED screen with a 185Hz refresh rate, which surpasses even the 165Hz panel used on the OnePlus 15.

Both phones also came with a huge 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired charging support, which is nothing short of spectacular.

The two models share a similar design with an 8.3mm body, metal frame, and glass-fiber back but differ internally. The standard Honor WIN uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, while the WIN RT relies on the previous-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Both devices support LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for improved gaming and multitasking performance.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra – a $1,300 beast, mind you, offers UFS 4.0…

What about the WIN 2 price?


This is where things get tricky. Last year, the OG Honor WIN series started at roughly $385 for the WIN RT and around $570 for the standard WIN with the better chipset.

Since the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is expected to be costlier than the current-gen Qualcomm chips, this would surely drive the price up. Not only that, but RAM chips are not expected to get cheaper soon, so let's bump last year's $570 price tag by some $100 or so. I hope Honor can manage to keep things under $700.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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