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Google announces the Googlebook laptop with the biggest cursor revolution since the right click

The Big G is only teasing right now – more details are expected in the fall.

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Sebastian Pier
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Phones can adopt bigger batteries and better cameras, but laptops are still a thing. And in some months time, millions of users across the globe will have one more computer to consider: the just-announced Googlebook.

It's been 15 years since the start of the Chromebook era. Google says 2026 is the right time to revolutionize the genre again and move from the standard OS (operating system) to an intelligence system (I guess this one will be called IS).

"We see an opportunity to rethink laptops again", Google says.

The company promises big things, mainly: the possibility to seamlessly hook up your Android phone with your Googlebook and essentially bridge the two wirelessly.

The moniker (not a Chromebook, not a Pixelbook, but a Googlebook) clearly signals that the company is investing a lot in this product.

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It's designed for Gemini




So, the new Googlebook laptop will be an amalgamation of the world's most popular browser, popular Google Play apps and an intelligent OS.

Google promises that the Googlebook models will be able to connect seamlessly with your other gadgets (like your phone or tablet). The Big G will have "a lot more to share" later this year, so we'll keep you posted.

One thing is certain with the Googlebooks – these are the first laptops that are designed from scratch for Gemini Intelligence.

In other words, this laptop will probably go to great lengths to try to become your personal assistant and offer you proactive help.

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The cursor upgrade



For example, the cursor on the Googlebook might undergo a radical transformation.

The cursor is the most-used tool on a computer but has barely changed in decades (was the right click the last big thing?!).

On Googlebook, it is upgraded into "Magic Pointer", built with the Google DeepMind team to make the cursor interactive and AI-aware.

Instead of just clicking and selecting, it can respond with contextual suggestions based on what you are pointing at.

Hovering over a date in an email could instantly suggest creating a calendar event. Selecting images could trigger instant visual combinations or edits, such as previewing furniture in a room. The idea is to turn simple pointing and clicking into faster, AI-assisted actions that reduce steps between intent and result.

This sounds interesting, but this cursor better be fully customizable.

More widgets, more fun


Googlebook introduces "Create your Widget", which is a feature that lets users generate custom desktop widgets through simple prompts. It uses Google Gemini integration to pull information from services like Gmail, Calendar, and the web, then automatically assembles it into a personalized dashboard.

A trip or event plan can be turned into a single workspace showing schedules, bookings, reminders, and countdowns in one place.

The system is designed to reduce app switching by keeping key information visible on the desktop. It also ties into the Android ecosystem, allowing users to access phone apps directly from the laptop without installation or emulation. This enables quick actions like placing orders or completing app-based tasks without leaving the workflow. Files from a connected phone can also be accessed directly through Quick Access in the file manager, removing the need for manual transfers.

Googlebook design


The new Googlebook laptops will surely come in several variants. No details are shared with the public right now, but the Big G is working closely with well-known brands like Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo to make the first Googlebooks.

Google says that "every Googlebook will be built with premium craftsmanship and materials". Naturally, there'll be a variety of shapes and sizes to pick from.

Spoiler alert: there'll be a physical "unique glowbar", but I think we need more renders and pics before we can conclude if it's a yay or nay.

The first Googlebook devices should become available this fall, which means we're some 4–6 months away from the big premiere.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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