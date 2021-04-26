Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Nokia Android Deals

The affordable Nokia 3.4 is on sale at B&H, grab one for less than $150

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 26, 2021, 11:35 PM
The affordable Nokia 3.4 is on sale at B&amp;H, grab one for less than $150
Nokia 3.4 is an entry-level smartphone that made its debut in the US a few months ago. Although no US carrier offers the device, Nokia fans should have no issues finding one via major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Video.

The North American version of Nokia 3.4 only works with AT&T and T-Mobile networks, so if you're looking for a phone that would support Verizon's network, this is not it. On the bright side, the Nokia 3.4 doesn't cost much and has decent hardware, at least on paper.

For starters, Nokia 3.4 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Also, the smartphone sports a massive 6.4-inch HD+ display and a 4,000 mAh battery.

On the back, the budget-friendly handset packs a triple-camera setup (13MP+5MP+2MP), as well as a fingerprint sensor. Although the phone ships with Android 10, HMD is very quick in updating its smartphones, so expect an Android 11 update very soon.

Now, the Nokia 3.4 usually sells for $180, but customers can grab one for just $130 via B&H. Regardless of whether you pick the blue or charcoal variants, you will still get the $50 discount offered by the retailer.

