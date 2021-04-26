The affordable Nokia 3.4 is on sale at B&H, grab one for less than $150
The North American version of Nokia 3.4 only works with AT&T and T-Mobile networks, so if you're looking for a phone that would support Verizon's network, this is not it. On the bright side, the Nokia 3.4 doesn't cost much and has decent hardware, at least on paper.
On the back, the budget-friendly handset packs a triple-camera setup (13MP+5MP+2MP), as well as a fingerprint sensor. Although the phone ships with Android 10, HMD is very quick in updating its smartphones, so expect an Android 11 update very soon.