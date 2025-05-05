Check your inbox: Apple's Siri settlement might owe you up to $100
Apple recently agreed to pay a settlement to a 5-year-old class-action lawsuit. Now, potential members of the lawsuit are being told to apply for their share of the approved $95 million settlement. That is if they owned a device with Siri that could've recorded a private conversation.
Customers are receiving emails about a "Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement". The email explains that the recipient could be owed money. Now the time for payments has come.
The settlement class is basically a current or former owner or buyer of a device that had Siri, and who lives in the US. The customer must also believe their private or confidential communications were obtained by Apple and possibly shared with third parties following an unintended Siri activation. The period is between September 17, 2014 and December 31, 2024.
How much each member of the class will get depends on what's left after all these deductions and on how many people apply to the fund. Each person can submit claims for up to five Siri-enabled devices.
If the claim is valid, the customer will then receive a pro-rata portion of the net settlement amount, up to a cap of $20 per device. Basically, this means each class member could receive up to $100... but the final figure could be less.
If you want to make a claim, you should go to the dedicated website for the settlement. There are forms to be completed and submitted by July 2, 2025. Postal claims can also be submitted, but need to be post-marked by the same date. Instructions about what to provide are also included there, including for people who have not received Notice ID and Confirmation code (those should be in the email, if you received a personalized notice).
Apple has agreed to settle the lawsuit, but that doesn't mean it has agreed to the allegations. The Cupertino giant denies that it did anything improper or unlawful.
The lawsuit started back in 2019, with accusations from people who thought Siri had recorded conversations. Basically, there were claims that following the discussion of products such as Air Jordan or Olive Garden, ads were served to consumers for those products or related ones. In January 2025, Apple agreed to a $95 million settlement.
If the customer doesn't apply, they won't receive an automatic payment.
