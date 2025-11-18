Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II with 360-degree sound hits all-time low price

The speaker offers loud sound, high durability, and is a bargain at its current price.

Deals Audio
A close-up on the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II.
We already shared that the Bose SoundLink Max is selling for $100 off its price on Amazon right now, making it an unmissable choice if you want a boombox-like speaker with loud sound. However, if you’re looking for a more compact speaker instead, we suggest checking out Amazon’s deal on the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II).

A generous 40% discount has dropped the price of this capable portable speaker to below $180, saving you $120. That’s the lowest price Amazon has ever offered it at, making this a deal that’s really hard to pass up. To top this off, both the black and white color options are selling at this price, so you can get the one that you like more.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II): Save $120 on Amazon!

$120 off (40%)
An early Black Friday deal lets you save a whopping $120 on the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II), allowing you to get one for just under $180. The speaker offers premium sound, has high durability, and even boasts a built-in microphone. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Hurry, though, as this is a limited-time deal and Amazon has already sold more than 1K units in the past month. So, it might not last long, or at least not at this massive markdown.

Offering Bose’s signature high-quality sound, our friend here offers a premium listening experience on the go. And if that’s not enough, it delivers a 360-degree audio for even bigger immersion. It’s also one of the few Bluetooth speakers that boast a built-in mic, allowing you to give Siri or Gemini commands directly from it and use it for phone calls.

The best part? It’s built to be your faithful travel companion. It features a carrying strap that makes moving it around super easy, all while its IP55 certification gives you peace of mind that it has high protection against dust and can withstand light splashes, so you can enjoy worry-free outdoor use.

It also offers up to 17 hours of listening time on a single charge, so you should have enough power for your walk, chill-out time, or small gathering with your friends.

Overall, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II is a solid investment with its top-quality sound, high durability, and premium design. Therefore, don’t hesitate—save with this deal today!

