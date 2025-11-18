Garmin Fenix 7X becomes the solar-powered smartwatch of your dreams with this $350 discount
The watch is also durable, comes with a plethora of features, and is absolutely worth grabbing!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A third-party seller on Amazon is selling the solar edition of the Garmin Fenix 7X with a sapphire display for $350 off its price. This drops the smartwatch to under $550, which is a bargain price considering this bad boy’s MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is about $900. Just be sure to act fast and save with this deal now, as only a few units are left in stock — at least at the time of writing — and you never know when the deal might expire.
As for the smartwatch itself, it’s definitely worth considering — and outright grabbing — at this price on Amazon. Being the model with solar charging, it can last up to a whopping 37 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode, as long as you wear it outside for three hours every day in 50,000 lux conditions. Even without relying on the solar boost, a single charge still delivers a phenomenal battery life of up to 28 days, which is still far beyond what even the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and Apple Watch Ultra 3 can offer.
To top this off, it’s loaded with features, offering round-the-clock health monitoring that covers everything from breathing and sleep to tracking your energy reserves, stamina levels, and recovery time. And since there’s more to life than just training and keeping tabs on your health, it also supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and Garmin’s Connect IQ store, from where you can download third-party apps.
Now factor in a built-in LED flashlight, a touchscreen display for easier navigation, and multi-GNSS support, and you get a smartwatch that checks all the right boxes. So, don’t waste time and save $350 with this deal now while you can!
or reload the browser
or reload the browser
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: