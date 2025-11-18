Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Garmin Fenix 7X becomes the solar-powered smartwatch of your dreams with this $350 discount

The watch is also durable, comes with a plethora of features, and is absolutely worth grabbing!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin Fenix 7X on a wrist.
       View now at Amazon  
If you’re looking for an unmissable deal on a new smartwatch that can keep up with your active lifestyle, this is it!

A third-party seller on Amazon is selling the solar edition of the Garmin Fenix 7X with a sapphire display for $350 off its price. This drops the smartwatch to under $550, which is a bargain price considering this bad boy’s MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is about $900. Just be sure to act fast and save with this deal now, as only a few units are left in stock — at least at the time of writing — and you never know when the deal might expire.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: Save $350 on Amazon!

$350 off (39%)
The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is discounted by $350 on Amazon. The watch can be yours for just under $550, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. It has a durable design, a plethora of features, and it can last you up to 37 days on a single charge thanks to its solar charging. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


As for the smartwatch itself, it’s definitely worth considering — and outright grabbing — at this price on Amazon. Being the model with solar charging, it can last up to a whopping 37 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode, as long as you wear it outside for three hours every day in 50,000 lux conditions. Even without relying on the solar boost, a single charge still delivers a phenomenal battery life of up to 28 days, which is still far beyond what even the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and Apple Watch Ultra 3 can offer.

To top this off, it’s loaded with features, offering round-the-clock health monitoring that covers everything from breathing and sleep to tracking your energy reserves, stamina levels, and recovery time. And since there’s more to life than just training and keeping tabs on your health, it also supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and Garmin’s Connect IQ store, from where you can download third-party apps.

Now factor in a built-in LED flashlight, a touchscreen display for easier navigation, and multi-GNSS support, and you get a smartwatch that checks all the right boxes. So, don’t waste time and save $350 with this deal now while you can!

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15235 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless