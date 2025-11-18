Garmin Fenix 7X becomes the solar-powered smartwatch of your dreams with this $350 discount

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: Save $350 on Amazon! $350 off (39%) The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is discounted by $350 on Amazon. The watch can be yours for just under $550, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. It has a durable design, a plethora of features, and it can last you up to 37 days on a single charge thanks to its solar charging. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon





As for the smartwatch itself, it’s definitely worth considering — and outright grabbing — at this price on Amazon. Being the model with solar charging, it can last up to a whopping 37 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode, as long as you wear it outside for three hours every day in 50,000 lux conditions. Even without relying on the solar boost, a single charge still delivers a phenomenal battery life of up to 28 days, which is still far beyond what even the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy To top this off, it’s loaded with features, offering round-the-clock health monitoring that covers everything from breathing and sleep to tracking your energy reserves, stamina levels, and recovery time. And since there’s more to life than just training and keeping tabs on your health, it also supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and Garmin’s Connect IQ store, from where you can download third-party apps.



If you’re looking for an unmissable deal on a new smartwatch that can keep up with your active lifestyle, this is it!A third-party seller on Amazon is selling the solar edition of the Garmin Fenix 7X with a sapphire display for $350 off its price. This drops the smartwatch to under $550, which is a bargain price considering this bad boy’s MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is about $900. Just be sure to act fast and save with this deal now, as only a few units are left in stock — at least at the time of writing — and you never know when the deal might expire.