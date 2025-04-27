Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds with industry-leading ANC are selling at a sweet discount once again



Deals Audio

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are among the best earphones money can buy, and guess what? You can currently grab a pair at a lower price.

Amazon is offering a 23% discount on the option in black, shaving $69 off its usual price. This lets you get these high-end earbuds for just under $230, down from their MSRP of about $300. Keep in mind that the highest discount we've ever seen for these fellas on Amazon is $80. So, while $69 off may not seem like much, it's actually a pretty awesome deal. We don't know how long it'll last, though, so you better act fast on this one.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: Save: $69!

$69 off (23%)
The premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are now going for just under $230—saving you $69. These top-tier earphones offer exceptional sound and industry-leading ANC, making them one of the best options out there. Don’t wait—snag a pair while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon


The QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are Bose's top-of-the-line wireless earphones, and they live up to the name. With rich sound, head-tracking, and Immersive Audio, they deliver a truly three-dimensional listening experience. Add in Bose's industry-leading ANC, and you're looking at noise cancellation that practically silences the world around you—so you can enjoy your favorite tracks without any distractions.

Battery life holds up well, too. Expect up to four hours of playtime with Immersive Audio on and up to six hours with it off. Plus, they support fast charging, giving you up to two extra hours of playback from just a quick 20-minute top-up.

Overall, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds check all the right boxes— from immersive sound and top-tier ANC to solid battery life. They are a must-have at their current price on Amazon. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the offer button in this article and enhance your listening experience for less now!
