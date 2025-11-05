Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

A 43% discount makes the Bose QuietComfort irresistible for sound lovers

The headphones deliver incredible audio, have a comfy and light design, and come with effective ANC. They are a bargain at their current price, so don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing a set of Bose QuietComfort headphones.
View now at Amazon
We recently shared that Amazon is offering a generous $100 discount on the high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra, bringing the price down to under $330. That’s a sweet deal we highly recommend grabbing, but if you’d rather spend less, you may want to check out Amazon’s offer on the Bose QuietComfort as well.

The retailer is currently offering a massive 43% discount on these puppies, letting you upgrade your listening experience with top-quality Bose cans for just under $200. That’s a phenomenal price, considering they usually sell for around $350. It’s worth noting that this appears to be a limited-time deal that’s already been available for a while. We don’t know how long it’ll stay up for grabs, so act fast and save while you still can.

Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (43%)
The Bose QuietComfort headphones are selling at a massive $150 discount on Amazon, allowing you to grab them for just under $200. The cans deliver top-quality sound, have great ANC, and are extremely comfy. We believe they're a treat at their current price, which is why we urge you to act fast and save now while the deal is still up for grabs! Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

We believe the Bose QuietComfort are absolutely unmissable. Not only will they set you back just $200 if you get them with this deal, but they also deliver almost the same experience as their more expensive cousins. In fact, they only miss out on head tracking and Immersive Audio, which is Bose’s equivalent to Apple’s Spatial Audio, a feature that makes sound feel three-dimensional.

What that means is you’ll still enjoy Bose’s top-quality sound and high-end ANC, but at a much lower price. The headphones also support the Bose Music companion app, which includes an EQ that lets you tailor the audio to your taste. To top it off, they’re extremely comfortable, feature a lightweight design, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. And if you need a quick top-up, a 15-minute charge delivers up to two and a half hours of additional listening time.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort are an absolute treat at their current price. So act fast and save now before it’s too late!

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real

Latest News

This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon
Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless