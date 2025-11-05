A 43% discount makes the Bose QuietComfort irresistible for sound lovers
The headphones deliver incredible audio, have a comfy and light design, and come with effective ANC. They are a bargain at their current price, so don't miss out!
generous $100 discount on the high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra, bringing the price down to under $330. That’s a sweet deal we highly recommend grabbing, but if you’d rather spend less, you may want to check out Amazon’s offer on the Bose QuietComfort as well.We recently shared that Amazon is offering a
The retailer is currently offering a massive 43% discount on these puppies, letting you upgrade your listening experience with top-quality Bose cans for just under $200. That’s a phenomenal price, considering they usually sell for around $350. It’s worth noting that this appears to be a limited-time deal that’s already been available for a while. We don’t know how long it’ll stay up for grabs, so act fast and save while you still can.
We believe the Bose QuietComfort are absolutely unmissable. Not only will they set you back just $200 if you get them with this deal, but they also deliver almost the same experience as their more expensive cousins. In fact, they only miss out on head tracking and Immersive Audio, which is Bose’s equivalent to Apple’s Spatial Audio, a feature that makes sound feel three-dimensional.
What that means is you’ll still enjoy Bose’s top-quality sound and high-end ANC, but at a much lower price. The headphones also support the Bose Music companion app, which includes an EQ that lets you tailor the audio to your taste. To top it off, they’re extremely comfortable, feature a lightweight design, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. And if you need a quick top-up, a 15-minute charge delivers up to two and a half hours of additional listening time.
All in all, the Bose QuietComfort are an absolute treat at their current price. So act fast and save now before it’s too late!
