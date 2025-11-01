Premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are much more tempting at $100 off
Premium Bose audio just became a lot more affordable, thanks to Amazon's just-launched QuietComfort Ultra bargain. The headphones are now $100 cheaper than usual, which brings them to about $330 from their original $430 asking price.
Sure, that's still quite steep, even for high-end Bluetooth headphones. But hey — they rarely go on sale, and we haven't seen them $100 off in quite some time. So, if you don't want to wait for Black Friday deals on headphones to start popping up, this promo should definitely be on your radar.
But what makes these Sony WH-1000XM6 rivals a great choice? Let's break it down. For starters, these cans have a fantastic design. Lightweight and with spacious padding, they're comfortable for hours on end.
On top of that, they're among the top-class ANC models on the market. Their design ensures excellent passive isolation, and when the noise cancelling kicks in, unwanted sounds just disappear.
What about sound quality? The headset delivers spatial audio that immerses you completely. And with CustomTune technology, you're getting a personalized sound fit to your ears. Right out of the box, the Bose headphones slightly emphasize bass, adding extra depth and punch to your music. And with sparkly highs and detailed mids, each track shines.
The headphones don't disappoint on the battery life front either. You can expect them to last as much as 24 hours per charge. If you keep Immersive Audio on all the time, the overall playtime reduces to about 18 hours. Sure, some Soundcore and JBL models deliver up to 60 hours of music, but given all their special features, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra holds its own pretty well.
So, what do you think? If you've been waiting for a seriously good bargain, this is it. Act fast and save $100 on the QuietComfort Ultra before this limited-time sale vanishes.
