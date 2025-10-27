Bluetti Elite 100 v2 review: the 1kWh pack leader

The Bluetti Elite 100 v2 is one of the brand’s latest portable power stations, bringing versatility, compact design, and affordability to a whole new level. With a 1,800W output, impressive 4,000 charge cycles, and an asking price of just $799 (€799), it’s an absolute powerhouse at a surprisingly good price.





We’ve spent some time testing this capable 1,024Wh unit, and let us say it right off the bat — it’s a 1kWh pack leader that quickly won us over.





Design, size, first impressions





At first glance, the Elite 100 v2 doesn’t look any different from other options on the market. It features two ventilation grills on each side, an LCD panel on the front (which gets plenty bright for convenient use even outdoors), and multiple ports for equipment, smartphones, and some power-hungry appliances up to 2,700W.





Bluetti advertises this model as smaller and lighter than other 1kWh units, and we agree with that claim. It weighs 25 lbs (11.5kg), so it's about 0.5kg lighter than the EcoFlow Delta 2. Not only that — it's also a bit more compact, measuring 12.6 x 8.5 x 9.8 in, compared to 15.7 x 8.3 x 11 in on EcoFlow's 1kWh model.





Bluetti advertises this model as smaller and lighter than other 1kWh units, and we agree with that claim. It weighs 25 lbs (11.5kg), so it’s about 0.5kg lighter than the EcoFlow Delta 2. Not only that — it’s also a bit more compact, measuring 12.6 x 8.5 x 9.8 in, compared to 15.7 x 8.3 x 11 in on EcoFlow’s 1kWh model.









And yet, we found the Delta 2 a bit easier to carry, likely because it has two built-in handles on each side. The Bluetti, meanwhile, has one, positioned on the top rear, so its weight isn’t perfectly balanced. Not a dealbreaker, of course, but worth noting nonetheless.





When it comes to ports, the Elite 100 v2 has plenty. Here’s a quick look at everything it offers:

4 x pure sine wave AC outlets (120V) (2 x 230V AC sockets on European models)

2 x USB-C (140W, 100W)

2 x USB-A (15W)

2 x DC5521 ports

1 x car outlet (12V/10A)





Its 1,800W output is impressive on its own, but the app’s Power Lifting mode lets you push up to 2,700W for power-hungry appliances. Behind all that power are top-tier LiFePO4 battery cells with a solid 4,000+ charge cycles to 80% — that’s over 10 years of reliability when you need it most.





Charging the Elite 100 v2 is just as simple as using it. This device supports a massive 1,000W of solar input and 1,200W AC output (you can combine these two for quicker recharging). Similar to other 1kWh options on the market, it also allows top-ups through a vehicle or a generator.





But how long does it actually take to get from 0% to 100%? In our testing, the model reached 100% in about 70 minutes — on par with Bluetti’s own estimations. Keep in mind you’ll need to use the 1,200W max input through the mains to get that result. We usually charge it at 600W to preserve battery longevity.





Now, all that sounds impressive on paper — but how does the Elite 100 v2 handle daily use?





Real-life testing and app controls





Simply put, the Elite 100 v2 handled everything we threw at it. We tested it across different scenarios, powering household appliances, gadgets, and equipment. And we weren’t disappointed with the results!





While it has 1,024Wh capacity — same as the Delta 2 — we found this model much more optimized. For one thing, it loses little to no battery when you charge smartphones. In fact, we managed to get about 55 full smartphone charges before the unit needed a top-up. Impressive indeed.

But that wasn’t all. Our colleague vacuumed the office with a 1kWh vacuum cleaner for over 30 minutes, and the station lost just 30% of its charge. We estimated that it can give you well over an hour of runtime on such appliances. Here are other results we got from our tests:

laptops (through the 140W USB-C) — 12.6-13 times

smartphones — ~40 times

small electric drills (300W) — ~4.5-5 hours

electric heaters (2kWh) — 0.5 hours

vacuum cleaner (1kWh) — 0.8 hours

small TVs (80W) — 13.5-15 hours

electric sandwich maker (800W) — 1.5 hours

coffee maker (1kWh) — 0.8 hours





The only downside we noticed is the number of AC sockets on the European version. While the Delta 2 might be less optimized, its four outlets make it more convenient for indoor use. We also wish Bluetti had included a wireless charging pad, like on its EB3A. But alas, we don’t get one.





What we really appreciated — besides the impressive output — is the noise. Or, rather, the lack of it. The Bluetti Elite 100 v2 works super-quietly: we never heard the cooling fans, even while it was powering a massive 2kW heater.





And the app is just as amazing. It’s not just handy for quickly checking battery life and output, but also lets you toggle various features, including Power Lifting mode. You can download manuals, set screen timeouts, and even monitor estimated electricity savings, among other things. Keep in mind that you’ll need to pair the station with your phone via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to access all app controls.





Pricing, availability, alternatives





The Bluetti Elite 100 v2 is available in the US and Europe, with a standard price of $799 (€799). You can purchase it directly through the Bluetti Store or Amazon. Although it’s affordable even at standard price, both retailers frequently offer significant discounts, sometimes exceeding 30%, so looking out for deals will definitely pay off.





But it’s not the only 1kWh unit on the market, so let’s look at some alternatives.





EcoFlow Delta 3





The EcoFlow Delta 2 successor has a 1,024Wh capacity and 1,800W output (2,600W surge), so it’s very similar to the Elite 100 v2. It features 13 outlets and offers turbo-fast recharging to 100% in just 56 minutes. The model packs two extra AC sockets (6 vs 4), making it a bit more practical for home use.



The Delta 3 also has an IP65 rating, while the Elite 100 v2 doesn't offer any water or dust resistance. However, the EcoFlow station supports half as much solar input (500W max), plus it doesn't feature a 140W USB-C port. This option has an MSRP of $699, but you can sometimes find it for less at Amazon and the EcoFlow Store.





The Delta 3 also has an IP65 rating, while the Elite 100 v2 doesn’t offer any water or dust resistance. However, the EcoFlow station supports half as much solar input (500W max), plus it doesn’t feature a 140W USB-C port. This option has an MSRP of $699, but you can sometimes find it for less at Amazon and the EcoFlow Store.





Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2





Anker’s latest 1kWh unit is another solid Elite 100 v2 competitor. This station offers a bigger 2,000W output and has a 3,000W peak. It’s quite rich, port-wise, too. You have 10 outlets, including five AC sockets and two USB-Cs ports for more convenience.





The highlight here is ultra-fast recharging. Anker has upgraded its HyperFlash technology, giving you 0-100% top-ups in just 49 minutes. When it comes to pricing, the C1000 Gen 2 costs the same as the Elite 100 v2 — $799.





The highlight here is ultra-fast recharging. Anker has upgraded its HyperFlash technology, giving you 0-100% top-ups in just 49 minutes. When it comes to pricing, the C1000 Gen 2 costs the same as the Elite 100 v2 — $799.





Jackery Explorer 1000 v2





Jackery also has a 1kWh unit that’s worth considering. The Explorer 1000 v2 is ideal for home and outdoor use, boasting a 1,070Wh capacity and 1,500W output. It packs two USB-C ports, one USB-A, three AC outlets, and a single car outlet (12V). In total, it has seven outlets, so the Elite 100 v2 wins on that front.





Still, Jackery equipped this unit with a LED light. It's a surprisingly useful addition that most users will definitely appreciate, especially frequent campgoers. The Explorer 1000 v2 is listed at $799, though both Amazon and Jackery.com often sell it at a lower price.





Still, Jackery equipped this unit with a LED light. It’s a surprisingly useful addition that most users will definitely appreciate, especially frequent campgoers. The Explorer 1000 v2 is listed at $799, though both Amazon and Jackery.com often sell it at a lower price.





Should you buy the Bluetti Elite 100 v2?





Bottom line: the Bluetti Elite 100 v2 does everything right. With multiple ports for convenience, optimized performance, impressive runtime on everyday equipment, and quiet operation, it’s more than your average backup power source.





Factor in the compact design, advanced LiFePO4 battery cells, and affordable asking price, and you’ve got a choice for home and outdoor use.



