Best T-Mobile phones

With the acquisition of Sprint, T-Mobile is entering a new era. The company is already in the process of merging the two carriers' networks and promises its users the best 5G experience thanks to Sprint's mid-band frequencies.





But most users aren't really concerned with 5G or the merger. You probably aren't either. If you're here, that means you're looking to get a brand new phone. You've come to the right place, we have assembled a lineup that will satisfy any need.





But if you're coming from another carrier, than you also need to select a plan. We can help with that as well, just head over to our Best T-Mobile plans article!





Now back to the phones...





How to choose the best T-Mobile phone for you





Choosing a phone can be an overwhelming task, especially if you're not following the industry and have a hard time distinguishing between models and brands. Fear not, with just a few questions you'll narrow it down to maybe a couple of devices.





First off, do you want an iPhone or an Android phone? Most people usually stick to one operating systems but jumps from one to the other are not uncommon and now there are enticing phones on each side. If you've spent money on apps, music or Apple subscription services then obviously iPhones is what you should be looking at. If not, then Android phones offer a wider variety in design and brands, so there's plenty to choose from.





Second , of course, is the budget. With monthly payments all phones seem affordable. But keep in mind that with a two-year contract, a relatively small difference in the monthly payment can mean hundreds of dollars in the long run. These days, even budget phones are very capable and can do most things flagships can, even if it's not at quite the same level.





Third : consider your needs. Are you constantly taking pictures? Or would you rather have a phone that lasts days between charges? We all use our phones in a specific way, so think about what you're doing most with your current phone and what are some features you want that it doesn't have.





With that foundation in place, time to see which of these T-Mobile phones is the perfect match for you.









Best T-Mobile phones





Best T-Mobile cell phones, a summarized list:









Best T-Mobile iPhone

Apple iPhone 11





The iPhone 11 is one of the best value phones Apple has ever released and it's our top iPhone recommendation for a reason. Apart from the display and the lack of telephoto camera, it's just as good as the Pro version but costs considerably less. It's also the cheapest iPhone with Night mode, which is a strong selling point for some users. The A13 Bionic chip will keep this phone snappy for years to come and get you through at least four iOS versions. Need more info? Check our iPhone 11 review





If you're looking for the best bang for your buck iPhone from T-Mobile, look no more!









Best T-Mobile Android phone

OnePlus 8 5G





The OnePlus 8 hits a perfect balance between features and price. It's thin and has a sleek design and the colors to match it. The 90Hz, 1080p display won't be a strain on the battery but will still offer awesome visual experiences whether you're gaming or watching an HDR movie. 128GB of base storage is not something the iPhone 11 can boast with and the camera assembly is nothing to glance over. It's also the only device on this list that supports 5G, which makes it a bit more future-proof than the rest.





Probably best of all, however, the OnePlus 8 has software that's second only to what Google ships with its own Pixel phones. It's clean and fast and once you experience it, you'll find other Android versions lackluster. Not convinced? Check our OnePlus 8 review









Best T-Mobile camera phone

iPhone 11 Pro Max





We know what you're thinking: "Wait, why not the Galaxy S20 Ultra?" A valid question. We recently put the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy S20 Ultra against each other in a camera comparison . And, well, the iPhone won. Sure, the difference is small and some of you might think the Ultra deserved the win. While opinions on photos are subjective, what's very objective is price. The S20 Ultra is just too expensive for the gains it provides unless you really need to zoom on things all the time. If not, then the iPhone 11 Pro Max offers the best overall camera system and that's without considering video quality, which it also excels in.





And a fast charger in the box, a first for Apple! Of course, you can learn more about it from our The 11 Pro Max also has a beautiful OLED display and battery life that's more than impressive.a fast charger in the box, a first for Apple! Of course, you can learn more about it from our iPhone 11 Pro Max review









Best T-Mobile budget iPhone

iPhone SE (2020)





Fresh out of the oven, the iPhone SE is the new budget king of iOS. Sporting the same chip as the iPhone 11 Pro Max within the compact body of the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE is a wolf in a sheep's skin. Sure, it only has one rear camera, something almost unheard of in 2020 even in the budget segment, but image and video quality is still closer to flagship-grade than it is to that of other phones from the segment.





To top things off, the new iPhone SE comes with wireless charging , now that's a feature you don't see on many $400 phones. If you're ready to enter the Apple ecosystem, or want a powerful iPhone on the cheap, the iPhone SE is the best T-Mobile has to offer right now.









Best T-Mobile budget Android phone

Samsung Galaxy A21





On the Android side of budget suggestions, we have the Galaxy A21. It's not nearly as powerful as the iPhone SE, but it has a much bigger 6.5-inch display and an AMOLED one at that. It's no secret that only Samsung can afford to put an OLED display in such a cheap phone and that's quite an advantage. Besides that, there isn't much the A21 can wow you with.





It has a quad-camera setup, but one of those is a depth sensor and the other a 2MP macro camera. Realistically, the ultra-wide camera and the main one are the usable ones, but don't expect amazing results from them either. They will do a decent job, though, don't be quick to dismiss it! The best part is that this phone is super affordable, so if you just need a good device that gets the job done, the Galaxy A21 will be happy to fill that role.



