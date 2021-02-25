Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Metro Cricket

Best prepaid phone plans on the Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T networks

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 25, 2021, 9:42 AM
Best prepaid phone plans on the Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&amp;T networks
Now that Verizon is acquiring TracFone, the largest independent prepaid phone provider in the US, and T-Mobile offloaded brands like Boost or Virgin, the no-contract plan sands have shifted tremendously in the US.

Fret not, as we are here to guide you through the wonderful world of prepaid that may see your monthly phone bill in half if you are willing to part with extra services like HBO Max or Netflix you might not shed a tear over, and no, we aren't talking about sacrificing 5G network connectivity anymore.

Best prepaid phone plans on the Verizon network

Best prepaid single line plan on Verizon

Best prepaid family plan on Verizon

 

Best prepaid phone plans on the T-Mobile network

Best T-Mobile prepaid single line plan

Best T-Mobile prepaid family plan

 

Best prepaid phone plans on the AT&T network

Best prepaid single line plan on AT&T


Cheapest prepaid plan

  • Mint (T-Mobile's network), at $30/mo for unlimited 5G data and 5GB hotspot

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T prepaid phone plan prices


Check out the current Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile prepaid plan prices for easier comparison when you shop around the big three for whichever is the one that covers your area best.

VerizonAT&TT-Mobile
5 GB$40 ($25 after a year)$30$25
8 GB
-
$25 when prepaid for a year-
10 GB-
-$40
15 GB$50 ($35 after a year)$40-
Unlimited
$65 ($50 after a year)
10GB hotspot +$5
$50
5GB hotspot +$10
$50
3G speeds hotspot
Unlimited Plus$75 ($60 after a year)
5G UWB mobile hotspot and 10GB 5G Nationwide hotspot		$60
5G and 10GB hotspot and 1080p video		$60
10GB 4G hotspot
ExtrasUnlimited US Talk & Text
-
Talk, text & 0.5GB/day data to Mexico & Canada (for unlimited plans)
SD video streaming
Unlimited texting to 200+ countries		Unlimited US Talk & Text
Rollover data
Talk & text in Mexico & Canada

SD video (except $60 unlimited)
Unlimited text to 100+ countries		Unlimited US Talk & Text
-
Talk, text & data in Mexico & Canada (+$5)

SD video streaming
Each add'l line: $30
*prepaid plan prices are after an auto-pay discount, where available

Metro vs Cricket vs Visible, Straight Talk, Mint, and Google Fi prepaid plan prices


While the carriers are killing when it comes to sales, encroaching on the prepaid niche even, the MVNOs that they have launched or acquired still have a fighting chance asa they offer much lower prices by cutting a few auxiliary services.

We've compared the current offerings from a few major MVNOs (virtual operators that piggyback on the big four networks), and maybe there is one for you, too, so check out the current prepaid plan prices of Metro by T-Mobile, Cricket, Visible, Straight Talk, Mint, and Google's Project Fi, for easier choosing when you shop around.


Cricket Wireless (AT&T)Metro by T-MobileStraight Talk (all carriers)Visible (Verizon)Mint (T-Mobile)Project Fi (T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular)
2GB$30$30$15--$40
5GB$40 (8 Mbps)-$35---
10GB$40$40--$20 (if prepaid for a year, 5G)-
Unlimited (1 line/4 lines)$55/$100 (8Mbps)
$50/$140
5GB hotspot
$50
10GB hotspot
60GB throttling cap
-
$30 (if prepaid for a year)
5GB hotspot
-
Unlimited Plus (1 line/4 lines)
$60/$130
15GB hotspot
$60/$120
15GB hotspot
35GB throttling cap
$60
20GB hotspot
$40/$100
5Mbps hotspot speeds
up to 200Mbps 5G

$70/$180
*prepaid plan prices are after an auto-pay discount, where available

Visible by Verizon


Verizon's fairly new MVNO player offers connectivity to the best network in the US at rock bottom prices that include just one simple unlimited plan at $40 for a single line, and the unbeatable $100 for a party of four deal. The caveat? Anytime throttling, just 5Mbps hotspot speeds and a 200Mbps 5G speed 'limit'. If you can live with those, Visible is currently one of the best values in prepaid wireless. 

Cricket Wireless by AT&T



Piggybacking on the second-largest US network, Cricket made a name for itself for offering what AT&T does in terms of coverage at cheaper pricing, but with some important omissions that may or may not be your cup of tea. To reach the $55 price of its unlimited data plan, for instance, Cricket limits video streaming quality and speeds to 8Mbps.

Straight Talk, Walmart's prepaid phone plans


This one is an odd bird - owned by the largest US MVNO, TracFone. It has agreements with all four major networks, and, since the service has become synonymous with Walmart, whose stores carry it, is extremely popular as far as prepaid goes.

Not only is Straight Talk cross-platform, ensuring the best coverage, but its $50 unlimited with 10GB hotspot can hardly be beaten, as it comes with a very high 60GB throttling cap, compared to the other offerings. Since Verizon is buying TracFone, though, the sweet multi-network connectivity may soon be gone.

Metro by T-Mobile


T-Mobile prides itself on having a slightly faster 4G network than Verizon on average, though with much fewer users on it, compared to Big Red. That's good news for Metro by T-Mobile, as it relies on the latter for its call and data duties. 

The virtual career gives you unlimited for $60, and with 15GB hotspot to boot, but at times of network congestion, T-Mobile customers will have a priority. On the plus side, Metro's top unlimited plan offers Amazon Prime media streaming, and 100GB Google One cloud storage for free. Its limited time family promo for 4 lines at $120/mo is unsurpassed, too.

Project Fi - Google coraling international prepaid


Google's collective uses a strange mix of bedfellows, relying on T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular networks for coverage, depending on the area. While it may be paying less in fees this way, that certainly doesn't translate to the pricing very well, as it has one line of unlimited for $70, and with 22GB throttling cap at that. There are a lot of perks that come with Fi, though, especially if you are traveling internationally, or using wireless hotspots on a regular basis.

Mint Mobile - cheapest unlimited 5G prepaid plan when you prepay


Formerly Mint SIM, this T-Mobile MVNO takes the most affordable route by asking you to prepay for 3, 6 or 12 months. Prices start at just $15/mo if you prepay for 3 months, and include 5G network connectivity. If you can't join them, beat them.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless