Best prepaid phone plans on the Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T networks



Fret not, as we are here to guide you through the wonderful world of prepaid that may see your monthly phone bill in half if you are willing to part with extra services like HBO Max or Netflix you might not shed a tear over, and no, we aren't talking about sacrificing 5G network connectivity anymore.

Best prepaid phone plans on the AT&T network

Best prepaid single line plan on AT&T AT&T's $25 a month for 8GB and $50 for basic unlimited are currently the best values in carrier prepaid

Best AT&T prepaid family plan Cricket's 4 lines for $130 unlimited 5G w/ 15GB hotspot

Cheapest prepaid plan Mint (T-Mobile's network), at $30/mo for unlimited 5G data and 5GB hotspot



T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T prepaid phone plan prices

Check out the current Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile prepaid plan prices for easier comparison when you shop around the big three for whichever is the one that covers your area best.

*prepaid plan prices are after an auto-pay discount, where available

Metro vs Cricket vs Visible, Straight Talk, Mint, and Google Fi prepaid plan prices

While the carriers are killing when it comes to sales, encroaching on the prepaid niche even, the MVNOs that they have launched or acquired still have a fighting chance asa they offer much lower prices by cutting a few auxiliary services.





We've compared the current offerings from a few major MVNOs (virtual operators that piggyback on the big four networks), and maybe there is one for you, too, so check out the current prepaid plan prices of Metro by T-Mobile, Cricket, Visible, Straight Talk, Mint, and Google's Project Fi , for easier choosing when you shop around. *prepaid plan prices are after an auto-pay discount, where available





Visible by Verizon





Verizon's fairly new MVNO player offers connectivity to the best network in the US at rock bottom prices that include just one simple unlimited plan at $40 for a single line, and the unbeatable $100 for a party of four deal. The caveat? Anytime throttling, just 5Mbps hotspot speeds and a 200Mbps 5G speed 'limit'. If you can live with those, Visible is currently one of the best values in prepaid wireless.





Cricket Wireless by AT&T









Piggybacking on the second-largest US network, Cricket made a name for itself for offering what AT&T does in terms of coverage at cheaper pricing, but with some important omissions that may or may not be your cup of tea. To reach the $55 price of its unlimited data plan, for instance, Cricket limits video streaming quality and speeds to 8Mbps.





Straight Talk, Walmart's prepaid phone plans

This one is an odd bird - owned by the largest US MVNO, TracFone. It has agreements with all four major networks, and, since the service has become synonymous with Walmart, whose stores carry it, is extremely popular as far as prepaid goes.



Not only is Straight Talk cross-platform, ensuring the best coverage, but its $50 unlimited with 10GB hotspot can hardly be beaten, as it comes with a very high 60GB throttling cap, compared to the other offerings. Since Verizon is buying TracFone, though, the sweet multi-network connectivity may soon be gone.





Metro by T-Mobile





T-Mobile prides itself on having a slightly faster 4G network than Verizon on average, though with much fewer users on it, compared to Big Red. That's good news for Metro by T-Mobile , as it relies on the latter for its call and data duties.





The virtual career gives you unlimited for $60, and with 15GB hotspot to boot, but at times of network congestion, T-Mobile customers will have a priority. On the plus side, Metro's top unlimited plan offers Amazon Prime media streaming, and 100GB Google One cloud storage for free. Its limited time family promo for 4 lines at $120/mo is unsurpassed, too.





Project Fi - Google coraling international prepaid





Google's collective uses a strange mix of bedfellows, relying on T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular networks for coverage, depending on the area. While it may be paying less in fees this way, that certainly doesn't translate to the pricing very well, as it has one line of unlimited for $70, and with 22GB throttling cap at that. There are a lot of perks that come with Fi, though, especially if you are traveling internationally, or using wireless hotspots on a regular basis.

Mint Mobile - cheapest unlimited 5G prepaid plan when you prepay

Formerly Mint SIM, this T-Mobile MVNO takes the most affordable route by asking you to prepay for 3, 6 or 12 months. Prices start at just $15/mo if you prepay for 3 months, and include 5G network connectivity. If you can't join them, beat them.



