Best Metro by T-Mobile phones to buy in 2020

As you can probably tell from the name, Metro is one of the MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) carriers that uses T-Mobile's network for its services. What's more, Metro is owned by T-Mobile, which may or may not give it a slight advantage over other carriers that pay for access to the Magenta network.





If you're considering a phone from Metro by T-Mobile, it's probably because you want to rein on your mobile-related expenses. And the carrier's plans will certainly help with that. But saving money doesn't mean you have to settle for a bad phone. Metro's lineup of devices covers everything from feature phones to Apple's $1,000+ flagships.





To help you get your bearings quicker and find the right phone among the tens of devices Metro by T-Mobile offers, we've selected the best phones in a few important categories.





But enough talking, let's look at the winners and what makes them stand out.









Best Metro by T-Mobile phones, a summarized list:









Best overall value phone at Metro by T-Mobile

Apple iPhone 11





The iPhone 11 is a great all-around phone. It gives you Apple's latest SoC, alongside the new camera sensor which in terms gives you Night mode for better low-light pictures. And, of course, you also get the ultra-wide-angle camera on top. Battery life is also improved compared to that of the iPhone XR . Yes, the display isn't OLED but it's still high-quality enough that anyone hardly complains about it. But that's also why the iPhone 11 comes at such a lucrative price. It's hard to argue against it, so we're not. It's the top choice for the best Metro by T-Mobile phone.









Best 5G phone at Metro by T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S20





This wasn't a hard title for the S20 to win. Samsung's Galaxy S20 is the only 5G-capable phone Metro by T-Mobile offers right now. Still, the Galaxy S20 has a lot going for it beyond 5G. It has a gorgeous AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a respectable set of cameras and super-fast memory and storage. So yes, you're paying top dollar for it, but you're also getting top specs. And if 5G is a factor for you, high-end specs are likely at the top of your list as well.









Best affordable phone at Metro by T-Mobile

Apple iPhone SE





The new iPhone SE is probably the most talked-about phone for the first half of 2020, and for good reason. Apple put its top chip in the body of the iPhone 8 and priced it very aggressively, that's a sure way to get attention. The iPhone SE is an awesome choice if you want to get your kid or parent into the Apple ecosystem and include them in your Apple accounts' family plans. Or maybe you want a secondary phone with iOS for yourself? Either way, go for it and you won't regret it!









Best budget phone at Metro by T-Mobile

Motorola Moto G Stylus





The Moto G Stylus was a surprising new addition to the Moto G family. As you can probably guess, its outstanding feature is the included stylus. That puts it right against LG's Stylo 5 and 6, both of which are also available on Metro. The Moto G Stylus has cleaner software, more RAM and storage, and looks better as well. True to the Moto brand, it's a budget phone that punches way above its weight.









Best battery phone at Metro by T-Mobile

Moto G7 Power





Another Moto G phone but this time from the previous generation. There's a newer Moto G Power, but it's yet to find its way to Metro by T-Mobile so until then if you want extremely-long battery life, your best choice is the Moto G7 Power . It's not the fastest around by any means but that 5,000mAh battery will easily last you two days and even more if you're a bit frugal with your use. There's a reason carriers still offer this device and it's that people are looking for phones that can last ages on a single charge. And the Moto G7 Power is doing it on the cheap too.







