With over 165 million subscribers in the US, AT&T is the nation's second largest US wireless carrier. Its 4G wireless services cover over two thirds of the population, enabling anything from staying connected with friends and family to watching TV on the go. AT&T's next-generation 5G network is growing steadily and now covers dozens of markets across the US.



Naturally, AT&T offers some of the best phones you can buy today: the newest iPhones, the latest Samsung Galaxy phones, and anything in between to fit any need and budget. But with dozens of great options available, picking becomes quite a challenge. So, which is the best AT&T phone to buy in 2020? Allow us to be your guide.



Best AT&T cell phones, a summarized list:











Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

If the latest specs are what you search for, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the best Android phone AT&T has to offer. It has the latest Snapdragon 865 chip and a huge OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth animations. The powerful camera system at the back stands out with its remarkable zooming abilities and 108MP of resolution. On top of that, the phone offers 5G connectivity and a huge, 5000mAh battery for all-day action. What we don't like is the 1400$ starting price and the in-display fingerprint reader which is not as reliable or convenient as Apple's Face ID.







Google Pixel 4 XL

The Pixel 4 XL is of the best Android phones you're likely to overlook at an AT&T store. It offers a clean and fast Android experience without the clutter, and the beautiful OLED display supports a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother animations. Instead of a fingerprint reader, the Pixel 4 XL has fast and convenient facial recognition. The cameras won't impress you with specs, but they take great pictures in most situations thanks to Google's HDR algorithms. One downside is that the battery life of the Pixel 4 XL isn't excellent, but we think it is good enough for most people.









Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+



The Galaxy S20 and S20+ are the best AT&T Android phones for the majority of people. They don't have the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108MP camera and extreme zooming abilities, but they do offer beautiful displays with 120Hz refresh rate and relatively large batteries. They're also among the best AT&T 5G phones today, if that's a feature you demand.







iPhone 11

This is the iPhone to buy if you're on a tight budget. For $700 you get the latest Apple A13 chip, Face ID, very good battery life and the latest experiences iOS has to offer. The dual camera at the back is comprised of a main camera for every-day use and a super-wide camera that fits even more in the frame. The LCD screen isn't as good as that on the iPhone 11 Pro, and the battery charger in the box is quite slow by today's standards.









Samsung Galaxy S10 series





Now that the Galaxy S20 series is out, last year's Samsung Galaxy S10 models are available at a lower price. This makes them one of the best AT&T deals right now. You still get very capable cameras, beautiful screens, and sufficient processing power out of any Galaxy S10 phone. The Galaxy S10+ is the biggest and has the biggest battery, the Galaxy S10e is the most compact among the three (but lacks a telephoto camera), and the Galaxy S10 holds the middle ground. Moreover, the 1TB Galaxy S10+ is now on sale at a hard-to-ignore $850 price.







