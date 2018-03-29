Best AT&T phones to buy in 2020
With over 165 million subscribers in the US, AT&T is the nation's second largest US wireless carrier. Its 4G wireless services cover over two thirds of the population, enabling anything from staying connected with friends and family to watching TV on the go. AT&T's next-generation 5G network is growing steadily and now covers dozens of markets across the US.
Naturally, AT&T offers some of the best phones you can buy today: the newest iPhones, the latest Samsung Galaxy phones, and anything in between to fit any need and budget. But with dozens of great options available, picking becomes quite a challenge. So, which is the best AT&T phone to buy in 2020? Allow us to be your guide.
Best AT&T cell phones, a summarized list:
- iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max – the most powerful iPhones money can buy today, with top-notch cameras, Face ID, and industry-leading processing power
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – one of the best AT&T Android phones, with powerful camera zoom, big battery, and 5G
- Google Pixel 4 XL – fast Android experience without the clutter. Takes beautiful photos.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ – the best Android phones for most people, with 5G and the latest Qualcomm processor
- iPhone 11 – the latest iPhone experience at a budget price
- Samsung Galaxy S10 series – heavily discounted, the Galaxy S10 series is one of the best AT&T deals right now
iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro at AT&T (From $33.34/month or $999.99 full price)
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro at Apple.com (From $41.62/month or $999.00 full price)
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro Max at AT&T (From $36.67/month or $1099.99 full price)
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro Max at Apple.com (From $45.79/month or $1099.00 full price)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at AT&T (From $46.67/month or $1399.99 retail price)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at Samsung.com (From $1399.99)
Google Pixel 4 XL
- Buy Google Pixel 4 XL at AT&T (From $10.00/month or $959.99 retail price)
- Buy Google Pixel 4 XL at the Google Store (From $899.00)
- Buy Google Pixel 4 XL at Amazon (Click for current price)
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 at AT&T ($10/month or $999.99 retail price)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 at Samsung.com (From $999.99)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+ at AT&T (From $45/month or $1199.99 retail price)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+ at Samsung.com (From $1199.99)
iPhone 11
- Buy iPhone 11 at AT&T (From $23.34/month or $699.99 retail price)
- Buy iPhone 11 at Apple.com (From $699.00)
Samsung Galaxy S10 series
Now that the Galaxy S20 series is out, last year's Samsung Galaxy S10 models are available at a lower price. This makes them one of the best AT&T deals right now. You still get very capable cameras, beautiful screens, and sufficient processing power out of any Galaxy S10 phone. The Galaxy S10+ is the biggest and has the biggest battery, the Galaxy S10e is the most compact among the three (but lacks a telephoto camera), and the Galaxy S10 holds the middle ground. Moreover, the 1TB Galaxy S10+ is now on sale at a hard-to-ignore $850 price.
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 512GB of storage at AT&T ($28.34/month or $849.99 retail price; while supplies last)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 at AT&T (From $10.00/month or $749.99 retail price)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S10e at AT&T ($1.00/month or $599.99 retail price)