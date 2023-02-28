Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Best T-Mobile phone plans: Prepaid and postpaid plans for new and existing customers

T-Mobile
Best T-Mobile plans
T-Mobile, the third-largest mobile carrier in the US, currently has a better standing than ever thanks to the fairly recent conclusion of its long-time coming merger with Sprint. With the combined forces of the two carriers, T-Mobile in 2023 is a rather competitive carrier that can easily sway you with its decent coverage and aggressive plan pricing. Verizon and AT&T  surely feel the heat coming from the Magenta carrier!

But which one should you choose if you're eyeing Team Magenta? That's definitely the question that looms over just about anyone who's pondering to switch carrier in 2023. And due to the sheer quantity of plans, options, and perks, it's easy to get lost in all the available plans. Okay, that's an overstatement on our part, but in any case, you could probably benefit from all the essential features of each plan neatly laid out ahead of you, including our recommendations as to which plan to pick.

Let's explore the best T-Mobile plans and which one you should choose.

Contents:

Read more:

T-Mobile phone plan types


Just as the rest of the carriers in the US, T-Mobile has both prepaid and unlimited postpaid plans. The difference between those is that prepaid plans usually include less perks and might face some stricter restrictions, whereas postpaid plans allow you to save by combining a few lines on a single account and also benefit from lots of perks, like free streaming services, discounts on devices bought at the carrier, faster connection speeds, and so much more. However, these usually have lots of credit and eligibility checks, while prepaid plans are much more lax.

Best T-Mobile Phone plans for individuals


All regular T-Mobile plans include unlimited 5G and LTE data, nation-wide 5G coverage, dedicated customer care, unlimited text and talk, exclusive perks, and advanced scam-blocking protection.

T-Mobile has four main plans in the roster: Magenta MAX, the most premium one; the middle-tier Magenta one that could be its most appealing plan; and finally, the affordable Essentials one that lacks many perks of the pricier plans; finally, there's the Base Essentials plan, which has very low-cost monthly payments going for it if you're using up to two lines, but also not much else in terms of features.  At the same time, the Magenta MAX and Magenta plans also offer special discounts for military and veterans, first responders, and seniors.

T-MOBILE PLAN
MAGENTA MAX
MAGENTAESSENTIALS
BASE ESSENTIALS
Price for 1 line
$85$70$60$45
Price for 2 lines
$140$120$90$80
Price for 3 lines
$140$120$90$100
Price for 4 lines
$170$140$105$120
High-speed 5G access (Premium Data)
Unlimited
100GB fast data, then slower speed
50GB fast data, then slower speed
20GB fast data, then slower speeds
Regular 5G access (Nation-wide 5G)
YesYesYesYes
Hotspot
40GB fast, then 3G speeds
5GB fast, then 3G speeds
Unlimited 3G hotspot
Unlimited 3G hotspot
Media streaming quality
4K UHD
SD 480p
SD 480p
SD 480p
Other perksNetflix (Standard, 2 screens), Apple TV+, Paramount+ (1-year subscription)
Netflix (Basic, 1 screen only), Apple TV+ (6-month subscription), Paramount+ (1-year subscription)
Paramount+ (1-year subscription)
Paramount (1-year subscription)
Wi-Fi Calling
YesYesYes

Unlimited talk, text, international texting
YesYesYesUnlimited talk and text for direct communications between 2 people, charges may apply for o

So, which plan to get if you're looking to open a single line? If you're heavy into streaming and could enjoy a basic netflix subscription for the remainder of your service, Apple TV+ for 6 months, and Paramount+ for a year, not to mention the 100GB of high-speed 5G data, then the regular Magenta plan could be a very decent pick for you. It comes with just 5GB of high-speed 5G hotspot, but otherwise, the features you get are worth the relatively high monthly price.

If you don't really need any included streaming perks and could do with a lower monthly price, then the Essentials plan, at $60 a month per 1 line, is definitely a great offer. You get 50GB of high-speed data, as well as an unlimited hotspot, albeit at relatively slow 3G speeds. Still, a decent pick for a single plan, though it should be taken into account that upgrading to two or three lines would definitely bring the media cost down. Of course, Unlimited talk and text is ensured with this plan.

Best T-Mobile Prepaid phone plans


If you don't want to be weighed down by contracts, then T-Mobile's prepaid plans are a great fit. There are three offerings of this plan type on T-Mobile. Let's compare them in the table below.

T-MOBILE PLAN
UNLIMITED PLUS
UNLIMITED10GB
Price for 1 line per month
$60$50$40
Price for 2 lines per month
$90$80$70
Price for 3 lines per month
$120$110$100
Price for 4 lines per month
$150$140$130
Price for 5 lines per month
$180$170$160
5G data
UnlimitedUnlimitedUp to 10GB
Deprioritization (slower speeds during network congestion)
Yes, after 50GB of high-speed data
Yes, after 50GB of high-speed data
Yes, after 50GB of high-speed data
HotspotUp to 10GB high-speed data, then 3G speeds
Unlimited at 3G speed
Capped up to monthly data allowance (10GB)
Unlimited talk and text
YesYesYes
Other perks
Wi-Fi calling, Music Unlimited, Data Maximizer, Caller ID, scam-blocking protection
Wi-Fi calling, Music Unlimited, Data Maximizer, Caller ID, scam-blocking protectionWi-Fi calling, Music Unlimited, Data Maximizer, Caller ID, scam-blocking protection
Optional perks
Talk, text, up to 5GB LTE data in Mexico/Canada (+$5/mo); Stateside international calling (+$15/mo)
Talk, text, up to 5GB LTE data in Mexico/Canada (+$5/mo); Stateside international calling (+$15/mo)Talk, text, up to 5GB LTE data in Mexico/Canada (+$5/mo); Stateside international calling (+$15/mo)

The best prepaid plan on T-Mobile's network seems to be the Unlimited one, which has all the perks of the more premium Unlimited Plus one sans the super-fast data hotspot allowance. If a hotspot is not that important to you, this is the plan to get on T-Mobile's network. At the same time, if you insist on getting a prepaid plan but desperately need the hotspot, then you need to get the Unlimited Plus plan.

Best T-Mobile plans for families


At the current prices and perks, it seems like the best plans for families of 3 or more are both Magenta and Prepaid Unlimited Plus. The first one gets you arguably the best value amongst T-Mobile's Unlimited plans, with up to 100GB of premium high-speed data per line, as well as 5GB  of 5G hotspot allowance per line. Prepare to pay $140 for four lines, which is an okay price given what's included in this plan.

The prepaid plan comes with unlimited data but will deprioritize heavy users until the end of the billing cycle , and also gets you up to 10GB of high-speed data, as well as other perks. This one will set you back $150 a month for four lines.

Best T-Mobile Phone plans for seniors


If you're 55 or older, then T-Mobile has not one, not two, but a whole lot of three different plans aimed at users 55 years old and older.

T-MOBILE PLAN
MAGENTA MAX 55+
MAGENTA 55+
ESSENTIALS 55+
Price for 1 line
$45$35$27.50
Price for 2 lines
$90$70$55
5G Access
YesYesYes
Deprioritization (slower speeds during network congestion)
NoYes
YesD
Hotspot40GB of 4G LTE data, then slower speeds
5GB of 4G LTE data, then slower speeds
3G data hotspot
Media streaming
4K UHD
SD 480p
SD 480p
Unlimited talk and text
YesYesYes
Other perks
Unlimited in-flight connection, Netflix basic with 1 line, Netflix standard with two lines, Apple TV+, 1-year AAA membership
In-flight connection, Netflix basic, Apple TV+, 1-year AAA memebrship


Overall, the Magenta MAX 55+ seems to be a great deal altogether, with little restrictions, tons of data allowance, high-quality streaming and very decent perks, like free Netflix, Apple TV+, and more. However, if you don't really need so much high-speed data or don't care about streaming, then the standard Magenta 55+ plan would be a better value. At $35 for a single line and $70 for two lines, with up to 5GB of hotspot and data deprioritization, this seems like the plan that T-Mobile wants to sell to people 55 and older. It's the best value, especially if you don't care about the extra streaming perks.

Best T-Mobile plans for business


Here are T-Mobile's business plans, which offer great flexibility. Here are the main differences between all of these, compared:

T-MOBILE PLAN
UNLIMITED ULTIMATE+ IPHONE
UNLIMITED ULTIMATEUNLIMITED ADVANCEDUNLIMITED SELECT
Price for 1 line
$95$85$70$60
Price for 2 lines
$160$140$120$90
Price for 3 lines
$160$140$120$90
Price for 4 lines
$200
$170$140$105
Price for 5 lines
$240$200$160$120
Price for 6 lines
$300$240$180$150
Price for 7 lines
$350$280$210$175
Price for 8 lines
$400$320$240$200
Price for 9 lines
$450$360$270$225
Price for 10 lines
$500$400$300$250
Price for 11 lines
$550$440$330$275
Price for 12 lines
$600$480$360$300
5G premium data
UnlimitedUnlimited100GB fast data, then slower speeds
50GB fast data, then slower speeds
Hotspot200GB fast data, then slower speeds
100GB  fast data, then slower speeds
50GB fast data, then slower speeds
5GB fast data, then slower speeds
Media streaming
Up to 4K UHD
Up to 4K UHD
HDSD
Other perks
Microsoft 365 (1 basic, 1 standard licence), Scam Shield Premium, Unlimited in-flight sessions, international texting and data, Apple Business Essentials, Apple Care+
Microsoft 365 (1 basic, 1 standard license), Scam Shield Premium, Unlimited full-flight Wi-Fi sessions
Microsoft 365 (2 basic licenses), Scam Shield, 4 full flight Wi-Fi sessions per year
Scam Shield

T-Mobile has a great selection of business-oriented plans, which could fit a wide selection of use-case scenarios. The best-value one, however, seems to be the Unlimited Advanced plan, which strikes an excellent balance between price and features. With up to 100GB of high-speed data per month per line, this one has seemingly all the essential bells and whistles at a killer price. It also includes two basic subscriptions for Microsoft 365, as well as Scam Shield protections.

Can I bring an unlocked device to T-Mobile?


Yes, T-Mobile allows you to bring your own device on either a prepaid or postpaid plan. Of course, your device has to fulfill a few essential requirements. For one, you have to make sure that your phone is unlocked. Next up, you also need to make sure that said device is actually compatible with the T-Mobile network. Finally, you need to get a compatible SIM card and pick among T-Mobile's plans. You can keep both your personal data and phone number, so that the transition to T-Mobile's network is issue-free.

What kind of customer support does T-Mobile provide to its customers?


T-Mobile's support offers good customer support. You can check the carrier's FAQ for some of the essential issues that customers seem to have with the carrier's services. If you can't resolve your issue with any of the provided materials or inside the T-Mobile app, you can always call 1-800-T-MOBILE for individual customers or 1-866-965-0526 for business inquiries.

Does T-Mobile have good coverage?


T-Mobile reportedly has the second-best coverage in the US, second only to Verizon. It seems that T-Mobile doesn't have really good coverage in Idaho, Oregon, and some parts of Utah, Nevada, and Arizona, as well as Washington and northern California. To make sure that you will have good coverage on T-Mobile's network, check the carrier's live coverage map right here.

Popular stories

American youngsters don't want to be seen with Android phones
American youngsters don't want to be seen with Android phones
Google drops "Chat" for "RCS" on Android
Google drops "Chat" for "RCS" on Android
Too late for the Galaxy S23 line, Samsung announces a 5G modem chip for phone to satellite connectivity
Too late for the Galaxy S23 line, Samsung announces a 5G modem chip for phone to satellite connectivity
Apple “pays to make Galaxy S23 seem slower”, say Android users: True or false? Key CEO reacts
Apple “pays to make Galaxy S23 seem slower”, say Android users: True or false? Key CEO reacts
Stay away from this YouTube video if you own a Pixel 7 or Pixel 6 series device!
Stay away from this YouTube video if you own a Pixel 7 or Pixel 6 series device!
Offline thieves are using a low-tech trick to take over iPhones
Offline thieves are using a low-tech trick to take over iPhones
Loading Comments...

Latest News

MWC 2023: Hands-on with the fastest charging phone in the world, the Realme GT3
MWC 2023: Hands-on with the fastest charging phone in the world, the Realme GT3
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leads the way as 2023's flagship line shows improvement in sales
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leads the way as 2023's flagship line shows improvement in sales
One-day deal brings brand new iPhone 13 down to $0 from $699 (without trade-in)
One-day deal brings brand new iPhone 13 down to $0 from $699 (without trade-in)
Apple has paid $12.12 million to Russia for antitrust practices, another fine is pending
Apple has paid $12.12 million to Russia for antitrust practices, another fine is pending
Redmi reveals crazy-fast 300W charging: Five-minute charging phones are here!
Redmi reveals crazy-fast 300W charging: Five-minute charging phones are here!
Oppo thinks that the prices of foldables won’t drop anytime soon
Oppo thinks that the prices of foldables won’t drop anytime soon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless