What were the best new phone features in 2020?
In this article, we are summarizing the innovations that made their debut or that became popular in 2020, from 5G connectivity on most mainstream phones to 120 Hertz fast-refresh rate screens, and improved cameras.
Which one of these tech innovations had the most impact on our daily lives and which one was your personal favorite? Cast your vote for best technological 2020 smartphone innovation right below, but also don't forget to tell us why you supported a particular innovation and how it has changed your life.
And let's see which company really drives technology forward...
