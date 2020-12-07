What were the best new phone features in 2020?





In this article, we are summarizing the innovations that made their debut or that became popular in 2020, from 5G connectivity on most mainstream phones to 120 Hertz fast-refresh rate screens, and improved cameras.





Which one of these tech innovations had the most impact on our daily lives and which one was your personal favorite? Cast your vote for best technological 2020 smartphone innovation right below, but also don't forget to tell us why you supported a particular innovation and how it has changed your life.





And let's see which company really drives technology forward...





What was the biggest innovation in the smartphone industry in 2020? 5G (Most phones) Foldable phone designs perfected (Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip) High-refresh rate screens (Everyone except Apple) Super fast charging, full charge in under 40 minutes (OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi) MagSafe magnetic wireless charging (iPhone 12 series) Long-range zoom cameras (Galaxy Note, Huawei series) LiDAR (iPhone 12 series) Dolby Vision 10-bit HDR Video Recording (iPhone 12 series) Apple Ceramic Shield / Corning Gorilla Glass Victus toughened glass Gimbal-like Video Stabilization (Oppo, Vivo, Google, others) Super fast Wireless charging (Huawei, Xiaomi) Sensor-shift Optical Stabilization (iPhone 12 Pro Max) First Hidden Under-display Cameras (ZTE) 5G (Most phones) 6.67% Foldable phone designs perfected (Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip) 29.09% High-refresh rate screens (Everyone except Apple) 26.67% Super fast charging, full charge in under 40 minutes (OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi) 8.48% MagSafe magnetic wireless charging (iPhone 12 series) 0.61% Long-range zoom cameras (Galaxy Note, Huawei series) 5.45% LiDAR (iPhone 12 series) 2.42% Dolby Vision 10-bit HDR Video Recording (iPhone 12 series) 4.24% Apple Ceramic Shield / Corning Gorilla Glass Victus toughened glass 1.82% Gimbal-like Video Stabilization (Oppo, Vivo, Google, others) 1.82% Super fast Wireless charging (Huawei, Xiaomi) 0.61% Sensor-shift Optical Stabilization (iPhone 12 Pro Max) 3.64% First Hidden Under-display Cameras (ZTE) 8.48%

What were the best new phone features in 2020?