Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Google seems to be quietly testing a smarter way to manage app downloads

A small UI change could make your Play Store installs feel a lot more organized

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
Image of the Google Play Store "apps" section
The Google Play Store may soon get a small but useful update to how download progress is shown in the notification panel. According to a recent APK teardown, the latest version of the Play Store adds a more polished and functional notification for app downloads.

This updated notification is still limited to showing up to three apps or games at a time. But now, instead of a "See more" button, it tells you how many additional apps or games were recently installed. That change makes it easier to keep track without needing to open the Play Store.

One of the main issues in earlier versions that were being tested for this functionality, was a confusing display of "0% of 0MB" even after apps had finished downloading. That has now been replaced with a "Recently installed" label under the app name, making things clearer for users. You can also launch apps directly from the notification using the "Open" button, which now works as expected. Once the app is opened, it disappears from the list.

Google Play Store notifications showing current app downloads. | Images credit — Android Authority

The version number tied to these changes is 46.8.29-31, but the update has not rolled out widely yet. That means most users likely won’t see the new layout until Google pushes it out more broadly in a future Play Store release.

It’s worth noting that APK teardowns often highlight features still in development. There’s always a chance that the final version may look different or take longer to appear, and sometimes features get dropped altogether. However, this implementation looks close to being finished.

While this change won’t dramatically alter how people use the Play Store, it does improve the experience in a way that’s easy to appreciate, especially for those who download a lot of apps.

In my opinion, these kinds of small updates are important. They show that Google is still paying attention to the everyday parts of Android that often go unnoticed. Even though this isn’t a major overhaul, making the download process clearer and more functional can help improve how users interact with their devices over time. I for one, think this will be extremely helpful when I have a ton of app updates that I need to catch up on.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could

Latest News

Facebook now uses the photos in your phone to train its Meta AI (if you allow it)
Facebook now uses the photos in your phone to train its Meta AI (if you allow it)
Apple's legal fight with the DOJ is about to become a lengthy one
Apple's legal fight with the DOJ is about to become a lengthy one
Gemini’s sparkle icon gets a colorful twist to match Google’s new look
Gemini’s sparkle icon gets a colorful twist to match Google’s new look
YouTube blows away the competition, even TikTok
YouTube blows away the competition, even TikTok
Apple may be working on a budget MacBook powered by iPhone silicon
Apple may be working on a budget MacBook powered by iPhone silicon
Google's latest AI rollout targets students and teachers in surprising ways
Google's latest AI rollout targets students and teachers in surprising ways
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless