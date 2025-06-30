Google seems to be quietly testing a smarter way to manage app downloads

The Google Play Store may soon get a small but useful update to how download progress is shown in the notification panel. According to a recent APK teardown , the latest version of the Play Store adds a more polished and functional notification for app downloads.





This updated notification is still limited to showing up to three apps or games at a time. But now, instead of a "See more" button, it tells you how many additional apps or games were recently installed. That change makes it easier to keep track without needing to open the Play Store.





One of the main issues in earlier versions that were being tested for this functionality, was a confusing display of "0% of 0MB" even after apps had finished downloading. That has now been replaced with a "Recently installed" label under the app name, making things clearer for users. You can also launch apps directly from the notification using the "Open" button, which now works as expected. Once the app is opened, it disappears from the list.





Google Play Store notifications showing current app downloads. | Images credit — Android Authority

The version number tied to these changes is 46.8.29-31, but the update has not rolled out widely yet. That means most users likely won’t see the new layout until Google pushes it out more broadly in a future Play Store release.





It’s worth noting that APK teardowns often highlight features still in development. There’s always a chance that the final version may look different or take longer to appear, and sometimes features get dropped altogether. However, this implementation looks close to being finished.





While this change won’t dramatically alter how people use the Play Store, it does improve the experience in a way that’s easy to appreciate, especially for those who download a lot of apps.





In my opinion, these kinds of small updates are important. They show that Google is still paying attention to the everyday parts of Android that often go unnoticed. Even though this isn’t a major overhaul, making the download process clearer and more functional can help improve how users interact with their devices over time. I for one, think this will be extremely helpful when I have a ton of app updates that I need to catch up on.