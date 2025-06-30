Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Gemini’s sparkle icon gets a colorful twist to match Google’s new look

Four new colors bring Gemini’s sparkle icon closer to Google’s visual identity

Gemini is starting to look a bit more like the rest of Google. A recent discovery in the beta version of the Google appsuggests that the AI assistant’s sparkle icon is being refreshed with the company’s signature four-color palette.

Since its launch, Gemini has used a blue-purple gradient to distinguish itself from other AI tools. The icon design featured a four-pointed sparkle, which has now become somewhat of a visual shorthand across the AI space. But with so many other platforms using similar designs, it makes sense that Google would want to clarify its identity.

The updated version of the Gemini icon keeps the same sparkle shape, but each point now features a different color: blue, red, yellow, and green. The right side of the icon is mostly blue, while the left incorporates a subtle gradient for added depth. This new look aligns more closely with the refreshed 'G' logo that Google recently rolled out.

Google&amp;#039;s new gradient logo
The new Google gradient logo that appears throughout the Pixel's UI. | Image credit — PhoneArena

This latest change was spotted in beta version 16.25 of the Google app on Android. So far, the icon has only appeared in one location: during the generation of Audio Overviews. It has not yet been rolled out more broadly across the Gemini app on Android, iOS, or desktop. However, this limited appearance may be a preview of what's to come.


This isn’t the first time Google has adjusted the Gemini branding. Back in April, the company slightly tweaked the icon’s colors to make the app more visible on homescreens. And in May, when Gemini Advanced was rebranded to "AI Premium," the red version of the Gemini logo quietly disappeared.

While this new multi-colored icon might seem like a small update, it shows a more deliberate branding move. With AI services growing across Google’s platforms, having a clear and consistent design helps users tell products apart. It also helps the Gemini icon feel more tied to the Google brand.

From a branding perspective, this change makes sense. The new color treatment reinforces that this is Google’s AI product, not just another assistant. With its new look, the Gemini icon now stands out more clearly in a sea of similar designs.

We’ll have to wait and see if this updated design rolls out more widely soon. But it looks like another step toward making Gemini feel like a central part of Google’s AI plans.

