Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

• 4d ago

Heard a rumour that Samsung is going to issue a major recall in India for the display line issue as it was found substandard displays were used by the same factory which made S20, S21 and S22 displays of the same issue.

Is it true?

Samsung has failed for the past 4 years to provide quality displays and now with S23 series this issue has risen again.

Please someone clarify this.

• 4d ago
↵la19CSK said:

Heard a rumour that Samsung is going to issue a major recall in India for the display line issue as it was found substandard displays were used by the same factory which made S20, S21 and S22 displays of the same issue.

Is it true?

Samsung has failed for the past 4 years to provide quality displays and now with S23 series this issue has risen again.

Please someone clarify this.

It's an urban legend spread by Chinese bots. It's an easy troll, as a broken OLED display gets a green line. All OLEDs does this. It doesn't have to be a visible damage, just enough to break the circuitry on the bottom of the display.


Long story short. China stole Samsung's OLED technology. They can however not figure out how to make them anywhere near as good as Samsung, so they have been spamming this fake news on the internet for years instead, to try make their own substandard garbage more desired.

• 3d ago

Have a S23 in my family, not heard about any such news or faced any green line issue.

• 3d ago

First time I hear about such a thing!

• 3d agoedited
↵RadSlavov said:

First time I hear about such a thing!

It's a shock that people outside Asia and Africa are not aware of the display line issue.


I think Samsung is providing substandard hardware and software to these people.


Just check Reddit and X (twitter) for "Samsung display issue" and "green line" and "pink line".


Now I think that's why in 2024, Samsung unofficially announced free screen replacement for S20, S21 and S22 including FE models to only Indian consumers (this was posted by Samsung support through WhatsApp).


It's a shame, Samsung is exploiting in some regions as they can't do it in Europe and North America as they will face lawsuit.

If possible, could you do an investigation if Samsung is giving equal quantity products or not.



