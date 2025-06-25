Home Discussions You are here Samsung Galaxy S23 recall? Question Display Galaxy S Series Samsung la19CSK • Published: Jun 25, 2025, 6:13 PM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. la19CSK Arena Apprentice Original poster • 4d ago ... Heard a rumour that Samsung is going to issue a major recall in India for the display line issue as it was found substandard displays were used by the same factory which made S20, S21 and S22 displays of the same issue.Is it true?Samsung has failed for the past 4 years to provide quality displays and now with S23 series this issue has risen again.Please someone clarify this. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TheRealDuckofDeath Arena Master • 4d ago ↵la19CSK said: Heard a rumour that Samsung is going to issue a major recall in India for the display line issue as it was found substandard displays were used by the same factory which made S20, S21 and S22 displays of the same issue.Is it true?Samsung has failed for the past 4 years to provide quality displays and now with S23 series this issue has risen again.Please someone clarify this. ... It's an urban legend spread by Chinese bots. It's an easy troll, as a broken OLED display gets a green line. All OLEDs does this. It doesn't have to be a visible damage, just enough to break the circuitry on the bottom of the display.Long story short. China stole Samsung's OLED technology. They can however not figure out how to make them anywhere near as good as Samsung, so they have been spamming this fake news on the internet for years instead, to try make their own substandard garbage more desired. Like 2 Reactions All Quote adnan.d92 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Have a S23 in my family, not heard about any such news or faced any green line issue. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 3d ago ... First time I hear about such a thing! Like 1 Reactions All Quote la19CSK Arena Apprentice Original poster • 3d agoedited ↵RadSlavov said: First time I hear about such a thing! ... It's a shock that people outside Asia and Africa are not aware of the display line issue.I think Samsung is providing substandard hardware and software to these people.Just check Reddit and X (twitter) for "Samsung display issue" and "green line" and "pink line".Now I think that's why in 2024, Samsung unofficially announced free screen replacement for S20, S21 and S22 including FE models to only Indian consumers (this was posted by Samsung support through WhatsApp).It's a shame, Samsung is exploiting in some regions as they can't do it in Europe and North America as they will face lawsuit.If possible, could you do an investigation if Samsung is giving equal quantity products or not. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Stop Playing Is buying a Fairphone really ethical? Samsung Galaxy S23 recall? Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day? See all discussions
Heard a rumour that Samsung is going to issue a major recall in India for the display line issue as it was found substandard displays were used by the same factory which made S20, S21 and S22 displays of the same issue.
Is it true?
Samsung has failed for the past 4 years to provide quality displays and now with S23 series this issue has risen again.
Please someone clarify this.
First time I hear about such a thing!