T-Mobile 's great Pixel deal includes a free phone and a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds

T-Mobile has a new deal for Pixel fans and it involves signing up for an eligible data plan. Once you do that, it will open a Pandora's box of goodies from the carrier. You'll get a free Pixel 9a mid-ranger, and a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series ear buds; all of this will be yours without you having to send in a trade. And there is even more. Agree to this deal and T-Mobile will even waive the $35 fee it usually charges to activate the phone on your new line.





The Pixel 9a offers outstanding battery life thanks to its 5100 mAh cell. It features a 6.3-inch p-OLED display with a 1080 x 2424 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you'll find the 4nm Tensor G4 application processor with the Mali-G715 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. While Android 15 is pre-installed, those getting the Pixel 9a on T-Mobile will receive 7 years of Android OS updates, 7 years of security updates, and 7 years of Pixel Feature Drops.





On the back panel, there is a 48 MP primary camera along with a 13 MP Ultra-wide camera. The front-facing selfie camera also weighs in at 13 MP. Our review gave the Pixel 9a a score of seven out of a possible 10 points.

Now don't go running off to your local T-Mobile store to take advantage of this deal because you need to shop this deal online in order to get the free pair of Pixel Buds-A Series earbuds. If you prefer, you can decide to take $100 off the Pixel Buds Pro 2 instead of taking a pair of Pixel Buds-A Series wireless earbuds for free.





The main part of the deal involves the Pixel 9a so make sure that you're happy getting the mid-range handset. If you'd rather have a Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL, it might not be worth it for you to settle for the Pixel 9a if that is not what you want. And don't forget, the Pixel 10 series featuring the first Tensor application processor to be designed by Google from the bottom up, will soon be upon us.





Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the

Powered by the Tensor G5, the first 3nm Tensor SoC and the first to be built by TSMC, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold are expected to be unveiled on August 20th and released on August 28th.