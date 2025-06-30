YouTube blows away the competition, even TikTok

YouTube remains the gold standard for streaming full-length video content and is also at the top of the list of short-form video streamers. Recently, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said that YouTube Shorts racks up a whopping 200 billion views every day . Compared to data we have about TikTok showing the latter with 70 billion views daily as of March 2024, YouTube Shorts generates close to three times the views TikTok does every day.





While TikTok used to be the clear leader in this segment, ByteDance doesn't release figures showing daily views anymore because YouTube is kicking its rump. Mohan had some more info to pass along about YouTube. One billion hours of YouTube videos are being viewed on television each and every day. The numbers for YouTube just get even more remarkable. Nielsen's Gauge report revealed that in May, a record 12.5% of U.S. television viewership belonged to YouTube viewers. That beat out all streamers and traditional broadcasters for the fourth consecutive month.





Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao points out that YouTube isn't just leading the way when it comes to delivering content on television. The executive says that YouTube is redefining what television means in 2025.



Here's an interesting stat that YouTube's Mohan revealed. "For more than half of the top 100 most-watched YouTube channels in the world, TV is their most-watched screen," the executive said. This points out that YouTube's domination isn't limited to mobile vs. desktop. YouTube also has a huge following in the rooms where you have a television set up. YouTube could continue to dominate in this space as the streamer's AI-powered Dream Screen is about to feature improved animation, video, and audio. Developers will see an improvement in bringing their 60-second AI based videos to YouTube.





For the first time, streaming content has topped cable and broadcast capturing an impressive 44.8% of all television usage in May. That is up 71% over the last four years. Meanwhile, Cable and Broadcasting's share of television usage has declined to 24.1% and 20.1%, respectively, over the same four years.







Tube would be valued as high as $550 billion today as a standalone company.

In one of the best tech deals of all time, Google announced the acquisition of YouTube in October 2006. Google paid $1.65 billion in Google stock. At the time of the acquisition, no one outside of a few at Apple knew about the iPhone and the YouTube client which would help YouTube blow up. Analysts at MoffettNathanson believe that YouTube would be valued as high as $550 billion today as a standalone company.