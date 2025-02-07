Weekly deals roundup: Get the Galaxy S25, S25 Ultra, and many more at top discounts while you can!
The big day has finally arrived for early Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra adopters, and it's hard to think of something or someone that could possibly rain on Samsung's parade this end of the week.
But if you're not entirely sure where you should buy the latest heavyweight contenders for the title of best Android phone in the world to maximize your savings, I'm here today to share some of the wisdom gathered in my years and years of tracking the top mobile tech deals out there.
If you're not 100 percent certain that these are the best phones for you, I also have you covered with an extensive list of first-class alternatives at killer prices, as well as some of the greatest tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds you can currently purchase at the heftiest discounts.
This week's top three deals are virtually unbeatable
At least in the short term, I don't expect Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra launch offer and Amazon's Galaxy S25 introductory promotion to be eclipsed by any major US retailer. The same goes for the Galaxy S24 FE's somewhat random new $150 Amazon discount, which is exclusively available on a gray colorway and currently unmatched by Samsung's official e-store, strongly suggesting you don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger and secure a potentially very nice Valentine's Day gift for your better half without spending an arm and a leg.
The "vanilla" S25 and the state-of-the-art S25 Ultra are obviously way costlier than the S24 Fan Edition, justifying both their list prices and currently reduced prices by packing the most impressive mobile processor out there and supporting all of Samsung's latest and most exciting Galaxy AI skills.
These other smartphone offers are also pretty phenomenal
A half-off Motorola powerhouse from a couple of years ago with a gorgeous screen and excellent battery life? Now that's what I call a truly unbeatable Valentine's Day deal. Unless, of course, you or that special someone in your life happens to be a so-called Android purist or general hardcore Google fan, in which case it's difficult to think of something more attractive than the 2023-released Pixel 8 Pro at a $400 discount of its own.
Then you have the OnePlus 12 bundled with a pretty unusual (and incredibly valuable) gift, as well as the new and improved OnePlus 13 super-flagship at a cool $100 launch discount in a 512GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line Motorola Razr Plus (2024) foldable is still marked down by the same $200 as last week (and the week before that), thus looking significantly more compelling than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is... not affordable, but slowly getting there.
Last but certainly not least in this category, the Galaxy S25 Plus is... obviously not the best phone in its family, but if you like big screens and you cannot lie afford the S25 Ultra, it will have to do.
So many amazingly discounted tablet options!
Yes, we have something for (almost) everyone in this product category this week, starting with the mid-range S Pen-wielding Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at an unusually low price and the mid-range non-speaker dock-including Google Pixel Tablet at a discount that's kind of become the norm lately, which doesn't make it any less appealing for budget-conscious Android tablet buyers.
The OnePlus Pad 2 is a bit costlier, but also a lot better all in all, especially if you pair it with a productivity-maximizing keyboard. And then there's the brand-new and already discounted Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with not just a large, super-sharp, and super-smooth display in tow, but a keyboard and a stylus included as well.
Apple's 13-inch iPad Air with M2 processing power, meanwhile, delivers exceptional bang for your buck, as well as an extraordinary alternative to the latest 13-inch iPad Pro, and finally, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is... basically the best Android tablet a power user can get right now at a nicely reduced price.
The best smartwatch deals out there are about quality rather than quantity
Who needs a dozen mediocre promotions when you can have three substantial discounts on some of the best smartwatches with some of the coolest designs and greatest value propositions around? The Apple Watch Series 10 is obviously ideal for iPhone users, while Android enthusiasts have a tough choice to make between a dirt-cheap Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with somewhat outdated hardware and a costlier OnePlus Watch 2 with an undeniably beautiful aesthetic and impressive specifications.
What a rich selection of deeply discounted earbuds!
True wireless earbuds are definitely in this Valentine's Day, with both Android and iOS fans looking at yet another difficult buying decision between Apple's latest AirPods (sans active noise cancellation), the second-gen AirPods Pro (with ANC), the ultra-affordable Beats Solo Buds (sans a charging case), the Studio Buds Plus (with ANC, a small charging case, and both Android and iOS compatibility), and last but not least, Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.
Each product on this list has its very own set of strengths and weaknesses, but regardless of your budget constraints, favorite brand, and design preferences, you (or your loved one) will undoubtedly be satisfied with your final choice.
