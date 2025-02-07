Weekly deals roundup: Get the Galaxy S25, S25 Ultra, and many more at top discounts while you can!

Up Next:

The big day has finally arrived for early Galaxy S25 , S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra adopters, and it's hard to think of something or someone that could possibly rain on Samsung 's parade this end of the week.





But if you're not entirely sure where you should buy the latest heavyweight contenders for the title of best Android phone in the world to maximize your savings, I'm here today to share some of the wisdom gathered in my years and years of tracking the top mobile tech deals out there.





If you're not 100 percent certain that these are the best phones for you, I also have you covered with an extensive list of first-class alternatives at killer prices, as well as some of the greatest tablets , smartwatches, and earbuds you can currently purchase at the heftiest discounts.

This week's top three deals are virtually unbeatable

Gift Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $120 off (8%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $80 Samsung Credit Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 $100 off (11%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $150 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color Buy at Amazon





Galaxy S25 introductory promotion to be eclipsed by any major US retailer. The same goes for the At least in the short term, I don't expect Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra launch offer and Amazon'sintroductory promotion to be eclipsed by any major US retailer. The same goes for the Galaxy S24 FE 's somewhat random new $150 Amazon discount, which is exclusively available on a gray colorway and currently unmatched by Samsung's official e-store, strongly suggesting you don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger and secure a potentially very nice Valentine's Day gift for your better half without spending an arm and a leg.

The "vanilla" S25 and the state-of-the-art S25 Ultra are obviously way costlier than the S24 Fan Edition, justifying both their list prices and currently reduced prices by packing the most impressive mobile processor out there and supporting all of Samsung's latest and most exciting Galaxy AI skills.

These other smartphone offers are also pretty phenomenal

Motorola Edge+ (2023) $399 99 $799 99 $400 off (50%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 8 Pro $400 off (40%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Obsidian and Bay Color Options Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus 12 $799 99 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Free OnePlus Nord N30 5G Included Buy at OnePlus Gift Motorola razr Plus (2024) $799 99 $999 99 $200 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Strap Case Included Buy at Motorola Gift OnePlus 13 $899 99 $999 99 $100 off (10%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, Free Magnetic Case Included Buy at OnePlus Gift Samsung Galaxy S25+ $999 99 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $100 Samsung Credit Included Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $400 off (21%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Navy and Silver Color Options Buy at Amazon





A half-off Motorola powerhouse from a couple of years ago with a gorgeous screen and excellent battery life? Now that's what I call a truly unbeatable Valentine's Day deal. Unless, of course, you or that special someone in your life happens to be a so-called Android purist or general hardcore Google fan, in which case it's difficult to think of something more attractive than the 2023-released Pixel 8 Pro at a $400 discount of its own.







best phone in its family, but if you like big screens and you cannot lie afford the S25 Ultra, it will have to do. Last but certainly not least in this category, the Galaxy S25 Plus is... obviously not thein its family, but if you like big screens and you cannotafford the S25 Ultra, it will have to do.

So many amazingly discounted tablet options!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $120 off (27%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet $120 off (24%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain, No Speaker Dock Included Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus Pad 2 $499 99 $549 99 $50 off (9%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free Smart Keyboard Included Buy at OnePlus Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $599 99 $699 99 $100 off (14%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024) $110 off (14%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $849 99 $999 99 $150 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included Buy at Samsung





at an unusually low price and the mid-range non-speaker dock-including Android tablet buyers. Yes, we have something for (almost) everyone in this product category this week, starting with the mid-range S Pen-wielding Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at an unusually low price and the mid-range non-speaker dock-including Google Pixel Tablet at a discount that's kind of become the norm lately, which doesn't make it any less appealing for budget-consciousbuyers.





and a stylus included as well. The OnePlus Pad 2 is a bit costlier, but also a lot better all in all, especially if you pair it with a productivity-maximizing keyboard. And then there's the brand-new and already discounted Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with not just a large, super-sharp, and super-smooth display in tow, but a keyboarda stylus included as well.





The best smartwatch deals out there are about quality rather than quantity

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $40 off (20%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus Watch 2 $249 99 $299 99 $50 off (17%) Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Free Strap Included Buy at OnePlus Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $70 off (18%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options Buy at Amazon





What a rich selection of deeply discounted earbuds!

Beats Solo Buds $30 off (38%) True Wireless Earbuds with Android and iOS Compatibility, Custom Acoustic Architecture for Powerful Sound with Full Range and Clarity, Dual-Layer Drivers for Minimal Distortion, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Support, Carrying Case Included, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods 4 $29 off (22%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds+ $50 off (29%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 $80 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $199 99 $249 99 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver and White Color Options Buy at Samsung









Each product on this list has its very own set of strengths and weaknesses, but regardless of your budget constraints, favorite brand, and design preferences, you (or your loved one) will undoubtedly be satisfied with your final choice.