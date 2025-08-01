$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Popular JBL Flip 6 is still selling for only $79.95 and is as unmissable as ever

The speaker delivers loud sound, has solid durability, and is worth every penny at this price. So, act fast and save!

A hand holding a JBL Flip 6.
The JBL Flip 6 is easily one of the best compact Bluetooth speakers out there, and guess what? You can still snag it for just under $80 at Woot.

Yep! The Amazon-owned retailer is still offering a massive 38% discount on this handsome fella, allowing you to get your hands on a unit for only $79.95. Not bad, considering its usual price of around $130.

JBL Flip 6: Save 38% at Woot!

$79 95
$129 95
$50 off (38%)
Woot is still selling the well-liked JBL Flip 6 at a sweet 38% discount, allowing you to score one for only $79.95. The speaker delivers powerful sound for its size and sports a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It's unmissable at this price, so act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Woot
 

While this offer has been available for a few weeks and we don't expect it to expire anytime soon, we still encourage you to act fast and save while you can. Woot is quite unpredictable with its deals, as they disappear without any notice, sometimes even with the blink of an eye.

As for the speaker itself, well, don't let its small size fool you—the JBL Flip 6 packs a serious punch when it comes to sound. And if you need more power, you can link it up with another JBL speaker through its PartyBoost feature for an even louder sound.

The best part? You can bring it anywhere, as it has an IP67 rating, which means it's dust-tight and can survive water submersion up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes. Its battery life is also pretty solid, offering up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge.

So, not only do you get a portable speaker with loud sound, but you also score a pretty tough little fella as well. And all that for just under $80. We know, we know—that's a deal too good to pass up. That's why we encourage you to act fast and save while you can!

