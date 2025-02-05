This brilliant new Beats Solo Buds deal makes Apple's cheapest earbuds impossible to resist





Normally priced at $79.99, the Beats Solo Buds are Apple's most affordable true wireless earbuds, undercutting not just the AirPods 3 and AirPods 4 , but the AirPods 2 as well (where they're still available). That's at a regular price, mind you, so a $30 discount only makes the Solo Buds that much harder to beat in terms of affordability, not to mention incredibly difficult to turn down for a bargain hunter this Valentine's Day.

Beats Solo Buds $30 off (38%) True Wireless Earbuds with Android and iOS Compatibility, Custom Acoustic Architecture for Powerful Sound with Full Range and Clarity, Dual-Layer Drivers for Minimal Distortion, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Support, Carrying Case Included, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon





Amazon's latest 38 percent price cut eclipses the e-commerce giant's otherwise solid promotion from last month while matching the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 deals offered by multiple major US retailers back in November. Simply put, Apple 's Beats Solo Buds are now as cheap as they've ever been, and it's highly unlikely that we'll see these bad boys drop to an even lower price anytime soon (if ever).

After all, there's only so much you can slash off that $79.99 list price when it comes to a pair of very fashionable and presumably very comfortable earbuds with a "custom acoustic architecture" promising "big Beats sound with full range and clarity", and perhaps most impressively, up to 18 hours of battery life.





That's 18 hours of uninterrupted listening time from the buds themselves, mind you, which don't require a charging case to reach that number and actually don't come with a charging case at all. Instead, you'll have to settle for a rudimentary (but undeniably pretty) carrying case in the Solo Buds retail box, as well as no power adapter or USB-C charging cable.



