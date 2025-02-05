This brilliant new Beats Solo Buds deal makes Apple's cheapest earbuds impossible to resist
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Just in case it didn't already feel hard enough to choose between all the discounted Apple and Beats-branded earbuds we've told you about these last few days, allow me to direct your attention right now to another awesome deal on another awesome product.
Normally priced at $79.99, the Beats Solo Buds are Apple's most affordable true wireless earbuds, undercutting not just the AirPods 3 and AirPods 4, but the AirPods 2 as well (where they're still available). That's at a regular price, mind you, so a $30 discount only makes the Solo Buds that much harder to beat in terms of affordability, not to mention incredibly difficult to turn down for a bargain hunter this Valentine's Day.
Amazon's latest 38 percent price cut eclipses the e-commerce giant's otherwise solid promotion from last month while matching the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 deals offered by multiple major US retailers back in November. Simply put, Apple's Beats Solo Buds are now as cheap as they've ever been, and it's highly unlikely that we'll see these bad boys drop to an even lower price anytime soon (if ever).
After all, there's only so much you can slash off that $79.99 list price when it comes to a pair of very fashionable and presumably very comfortable earbuds with a "custom acoustic architecture" promising "big Beats sound with full range and clarity", and perhaps most impressively, up to 18 hours of battery life.
That's 18 hours of uninterrupted listening time from the buds themselves, mind you, which don't require a charging case to reach that number and actually don't come with a charging case at all. Instead, you'll have to settle for a rudimentary (but undeniably pretty) carrying case in the Solo Buds retail box, as well as no power adapter or USB-C charging cable.
Still, it remains extremely hard to resist these ultra-affordable buds in Matte Black, Storm Gray, and Transparent Red colorways, especially when you consider their native support for both iPhones and Android handsets. That's right, the Beats Solo Buds are an amazing budget-friendly alternative not only to the aforementioned AirPods 3 and AirPods 4, but also to Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and even the low-cost Galaxy Buds FE. In short, you're looking at undoubtedly some of the best wireless earbuds around in terms of their value for your money.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
05 Feb, 2025This brilliant new Beats Solo Buds deal makes Apple's cheapest earbuds impossible to resist
04 Feb, 2025Apple's cheaper-than-ever Beats Studio Buds+ are a must-buy for both iPhone and Android users
03 Feb, 2025Apple's Spatial Audio-equipped Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale at their Christmas price again
30 Jan, 2025The greatest ever Beats Fit Pro deal is back with a bang for a limited time
29 Jan, 2025Who needs the overpriced AirPods 4 when Apple's stunning Beats Studio Buds+ are so incredibly cheap?
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: