Apple has officially sold 3 billion iPhones since 2007

It took 9 years to hit 1 billion… and only 9 more to add 2 billion more.

A photo showing the iPhone 16 Pro Max in Black.
Apple just reported a strong fiscal third quarter driven by iPhone sales and during the company’s latest earnings call, Tim Cook revealed a major milestone, too.
 
The iPhone has officially hit 3 billion units sold since its launch back in 2007.

It took Apple nine years to sell the first billion, with that milestone reached in 2016. Now, nine years later, the company has sold another 2 billion, showing just how much the iPhone’s popularity has grown over time.

But while Apple celebrates the 3 billion mark, it has been having a rougher time on Wall Street lately. The company has slipped behind Nvidia and Microsoft in the race for most valuable company. So maybe what is even more worth celebrating is that iPhone sales this quarter turned out to be stronger than expected.

According to the earnings call, iPhone sales brought in $44.6 billion, up 13% year-over-year and that is nearly half of Apple’s total $94 billion in revenue for the quarter. That kind of performance is a big win for Apple’s most popular product.

How many iPhones have you owned so far?

That said, this growth might not last. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman speculated that more people may have rushed to buy iPhones last quarter because of fears that Trump’s tariff plans could drive up prices in the US.


Still, 3 billion is a massive number. Samsung, Apple’s biggest rival, is believed to have sold a similar amount of Galaxy phones since it entered the scene in 2009 – and maybe even slightly more – but exact numbers are unclear.

Fun fact: in total, over 26.3 billion mobile phones were shipped globally between 1992 and 2020 and that number grew to 28.9 billion by 2022.

With Android holding around 70% of the global market share as of 2024, both Apple and Samsung are clearly doing just fine. I mean, in both cases, the “tech giant” label definitely fits. Samsung stands out for holding its ground against a flood of Android competitors – Motorola, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei (even though it’s shifted away from Android), vivo and so much more – while Apple keeps holding on to its own loyal slice of the market.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.
