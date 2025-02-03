Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
The just-released Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is already $100 off at Best Buy and comes with accessories

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus in Seashell on a white background.
Attention, everyone! Best Buy has discounted the just-released Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus, the brand's first on-device AI slate, by $100! That's right; the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered tablet is on sale, allowing you to buy it for $599.99 instead of $699.99.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus: $100 off at Best Buy

$599 99
$699 99
$100 off (14%)
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is here! The first on-device AI tablet by the brand is already on sale, too. Currently, you can save $100 on it at Best Buy. The model arrives with a keyboard and a pro-grade stylus.
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Tab S9: Up to $600 off with trade-ins

$199 99
$799 99
$600 off (75%)
If you're not a Lenovo fan, consider the Galaxy Tab S9. This one is up to $600 cheaper at Samsung. That lets you buy it for as low as $199.99 with eligible trade-ins. Alternatively, you can save $120 with Samsung Instant Savings, no trade-in required.
Buy at Samsung

To make matters even better, the Android 14 tablet sells alongside the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and the 2-in-1 keyboard pack. That allows you to unleash its full capabilities without paying extra. If you feel tempted, hurry up and get Lenovo's latest high-class option soon. After all, no other merchant (including the Lenovo Store) offers the same discount, so it's unlikely that Best Buy will keep it too long.

While this new slate seems plenty good, not everyone is a huge Lenovo fan. If you're one of those, you might want to check out Samsung.com's offer on the Galaxy Tab S9. At the time of writing, you can save up to $600 on it with eligible trade-ins. Don't have a suitable device to trade in? No problem! The Samsung Store gives you $120 off the slate with Samsung Instant Savings, no trade-in required.

But if you're looking for a just-released, AI-enhanced slate with the Lenovo logo, your best pick is the Yoga Tab Plus. This bad boy comes with a super-smooth 12.7-inch 3K display with 144Hz refresh rates. The display supports Dolby Vision and should have high brightness levels (900 nits).

What do you get under the hood? As mentioned earlier, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which pairs with a tempting 16 GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage. Moreover, as an AI-powered device, the model supports Lenovo AI Note writing assistant, AI Transcript, as well as Lenovo AI Now, the brand's on-device smart assistant. Of course, the Gemini app is also available for those who prefer it.

Additionally, the Yoga Tab Plus offers advanced audio, featuring six Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The battery is pretty solid as well — this bad boy has a 10,200 mAh battery with an estimated battery life of 11 hours.

So, if you think the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is good enough to deserve your hard-earned money, go ahead and get it at Best Buy. The merchant's current deal saves you $100. And if you're not in a big hurry, you might want to wait a while, as a more attractive price cut might appear at some point.
