Same issue with tmobile as mint

LadyReds
• 1d ago

Hello ive been with tmobile since took over sprint. It has never been great at my home but was good.. but in past 2 weeks has become almost useless. They claim its because my towers are 2 5 miles away.. granted my area is rural, for NJ but let's get real.. this is bad. They hooked me up with satelite thats a joke ... I have brand new SG25 ultra.. a flagship phone but still calls drop and it took 52 attempts to contact them last thursday.. this is just wrong.. now they are recommending i switch providers.. between sprint and tmobile ive been business customer over 20 years... absolutely absurd...

Rad Slavov
Phonearena team
• 1d ago

52 attempts to reach these guys? C'mon. Can you switch to a different carrier?

