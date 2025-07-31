Home Discussions You are here Same issue with tmobile as mint General LadyReds • Published: Jul 31, 2025, 7:13 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. LadyReds Arena Apprentice Original poster • 1d ago ... Hello ive been with tmobile since took over sprint. It has never been great at my home but was good.. but in past 2 weeks has become almost useless. They claim its because my towers are 2 5 miles away.. granted my area is rural, for NJ but let's get real.. this is bad. They hooked me up with satelite thats a joke ... I have brand new SG25 ultra.. a flagship phone but still calls drop and it took 52 attempts to contact them last thursday.. this is just wrong.. now they are recommending i switch providers.. between sprint and tmobile ive been business customer over 20 years... absolutely absurd... Like Reactions All Quote Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 1d ago ... 52 attempts to reach these guys? C'mon. Can you switch to a different carrier? Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Same issue with tmobile as mint by LadyReds Old Flagships Are Awesome. by H45K3R • 1w ago 7 What features are most important when buying a smartwatch? by ivan.k • 1w ago 5 Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy? by EmiliaSen • 1w ago 6 View all discussions
