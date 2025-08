Best Buy's latest Samsung Galaxy A36 5G deal of the day is seriously awesome

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $299 99 $399 99 $100 off (25%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lime Color Buy at BestBuy





Interestingly, that undeniably eye-catching Awesome Lime flavor of the 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy A36 is not available (at any price) at Amazon or even the handset's manufacturer itself, which further boosts the appeal of this currently unrivaled $100 discount.





Amazon and Samsung , in case you're wondering, are selling the mid-end 6.7-inch phone in Awesome Black and Awesome Lavender color options for no more than 25 bucks off its aforementioned list price at the time of this writing sans special requirements or obligatory trade-ins.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Best Buy doesn't need you to do anything special to save a crisp Benjamin either, although you do have to keep in mind that this is an entry-level 128GB storage variant with 6GB RAM you're looking at here. That latter part is certainly not ideal for heavy multitaskers on tight budgets, especially when you've got similarly affordable devices on the market like Motorola's Moto G Power (2025) , for instance, packing 8GB RAM in combination with 128 gigs of internal storage space.









The big advantage of the Galaxy A36 5G over... virtually all other $300 phones out there, of course, is Samsung's towering long-term software support, although that 120Hz refresh rate-capable Super AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging technology, and 50 + 8 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera system are clearly no pushovers either.





or At the end of the day, hardcore Samsung fans simply can't make a better deal than this, so if you're in that camp and can't afford the likes of the Galaxy A56 5G or Galaxy S24 FE , you should pull the trigger as soon as possible.

iPhone 14 for $99.99 When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

What could be more awesome than a Best Buy clearance offer slashing an unprecedented $140 off the list price of a 2024-released mid-range Samsung handset ? How about a 24-hour-only deal available at the same major US retailer for a newer and obviously better Galaxy A-series smartphone in an "Awesome Lime" colorway?