Weekly deals roundup: Save $200 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, $300 on the S25 Ultra, and more!

Yes, my dear friends and readers, I'm afraid we've entered the last month of summer. But that's not necessarily bad news for bargain hunters, as the back-to-school season is upon us, not to mention that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are not too far behind either.





Technically, of course, it's still too early to take advantage of such irresistible offers on the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds around, but even though they lack fancy titles and marketing labels, the following deals available today are definitely not to be ignored.

Super-premium phones are in the spotlight for this week's top three promotions

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $300 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $1099 99 $1499 99 $400 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $200 off (9%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon









So many other great phones are also available at amazing prices

Motorola Moto G (2025) $25 off (13%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1604 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Forest Gray Color Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Power (2025) $50 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $299 99 $399 99 $100 off (25%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lime Color Buy at BestBuy Motorola Edge (2025) $449 99 $549 99 $100 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color Buy at Motorola Gift OnePlus 13R $499 99 $599 99 $100 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, HOTSUMMER Promo Code Required, Free Sandstone Magnetic Case Included Buy at OnePlus Motorola Razr (2025) $599 99 $699 99 $100 off (14%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE $100 off (10%) 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Two Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $300 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Icyblue Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $200 off (15%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon













and Z Flip 7 bundled with neat little freebies, and last but certainly not least, the ultra-thin (and not-very-old) Then you've got Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE andbundled with neat little freebies, and last but certainly not least, the ultra-thin (and not-very-old) Galaxy S25 Edge at a huge $300 discount. That's a lot of phenomenal options for pretty much every budget!

These tablet deals are almost impossible to beat!

Lenovo Tab One $99 99 $129 99 $30 off (23%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 8.7-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Guaranteed Android 15 Update, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $289 99 $389 99 $100 off (26%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $439 99 $549 99 $110 off (20%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $100 off (17%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $549 99 $769 99 $220 off (29%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $181 off (18%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon



Because it's August 1, Lenovo's Black Friday in July sales event is obviously a thing of the past. But that's not stopping the device manufacturer from once again selling no less than four objectively great Android tablets at exceptionally low prices.





Said price points incredibly range from as little as $99.99 to $549.99, and the latter will buy you a decidedly high-end slate with a massive 12.7-inch screen, a whopping 16 gigs of RAM, and both a keyboard and stylus included.





also comes with a bundled S Pen at an unusually high discount, while Apple's M3-powered The 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus also comes with a bundled S Pen at an unusually high discount, while Apple's M3-powered iPad Air 11 (2025) doesn't include any productivity-enhancing accessories. But that M3 chip is enough to warrant a purchase at a very cool $100 discount right now.

Virtually all the best smartwatches around are on sale at special prices

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) $80 off (23%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $50 off (13%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, One UI 8, Cushion Design, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, 3nm-Based Exynos W1000 Processor, ECG, Blood Pressure Sensor, Fall Detection, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Energy Score, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Galaxy AI, Armor Aluminum Frame, Graphite and Silver Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, Free $50 Promotional Credit Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) $100 off (13%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, 64GB Storage, Sapphire Crystal, Galaxy AI, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Fall Detection, Titanium Construction, One UI 8, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Four Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 $149 off (19%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band, Size, and Color Options Buy at Amazon





Apple Watch Series 10 , that statement is technically not true. But the In the absence of the, that statement is technically not true. But the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is even better than its non-rugged "cousin", and at a $150 discount, it's pretty much impossible to turn down.





Don't forget to check out these massively discounted earbuds and headphones too!

Beats Studio Buds $70 off (47%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, White Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $99 99 $229 99 $130 off (57%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color Buy at BestBuy Bose QuietComfort $120 off (34%) Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Legendary Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Adjustable EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Wind Block, Audio Cable with In-Line Microphones, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Six Color Options Buy at Amazon





today? Absolutely. But when it comes to bang for your buck, these Android and iOS-compatible oldies are total goldies at their huge new discounts. Can you find better earbuds than the 2021-released Beats Studio Buds and 2022's Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro today? Absolutely. But when it comes to bang for your buck, these Android and iOS-compatible oldies are total goldies at their huge new discounts.





The same goes for the Bose QuietComfort over-ears, which are arguably not the greatest high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2025, but they're certainly affordable enough at the time of this writing to deliver a totally satisfying music listening experience, as well as excellent battery life.