Weekly deals roundup: Save $200 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, $300 on the S25 Ultra, and more!
The beginning of the last month of summer brings an excellent list of week-ending mobile tech deals headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Motorola Razr Ultra (2025).
Yes, my dear friends and readers, I'm afraid we've entered the last month of summer. But that's not necessarily bad news for bargain hunters, as the back-to-school season is upon us, not to mention that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are not too far behind either.
Technically, of course, it's still too early to take advantage of such irresistible offers on the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds around, but even though they lack fancy titles and marketing labels, the following deals available today are definitely not to be ignored.
Super-premium phones are in the spotlight for this week's top three promotions
Is the Galaxy S25 Ultra the absolute best Android phone money can buy right now? Probably, and at a massive $300 discount, Samsung's latest (non-foldable) super-flagship is even more compelling than usual.
The same actually goes for the company's newest book-style foldable powerhouse as well, which can still be had alongside a pretty valuable (and decidedly handy) Amazon gift despite its surprisingly strong pre-order numbers racked up around the world.
Can't afford the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Then you might want to consider the equally powerful but significantly cheaper 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra (with 1TB storage!!!), especially if you're a fan of clamshell designs. That bad boy is on sale at a totally unprecedented $400 discount, and in many ways, it's objectively better than the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
So many other great phones are also available at amazing prices
Because I know not all of you want (or can afford) super-expensive Android flagships like the three featured in the above section, I've got a whole separate list of deeply discounted smartphones that includes budget-friendly mid-rangers like this year's Motorola Moto G, Moto G Power, and Samsung Galaxy A36 5G.
The list also covers slightly costlier and higher-end devices like the Motorola Edge (2025) and OnePlus 13, not to mention the almost shockingly affordable (and more than respectably well-equipped) Motorola Razr (2025) foldable.
Then you've got Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Z Flip 7 bundled with neat little freebies, and last but certainly not least, the ultra-thin (and not-very-old) Galaxy S25 Edge at a huge $300 discount. That's a lot of phenomenal options for pretty much every budget!
These tablet deals are almost impossible to beat!
Because it's August 1, Lenovo's Black Friday in July sales event is obviously a thing of the past. But that's not stopping the device manufacturer from once again selling no less than four objectively great Android tablets at exceptionally low prices.
Said price points incredibly range from as little as $99.99 to $549.99, and the latter will buy you a decidedly high-end slate with a massive 12.7-inch screen, a whopping 16 gigs of RAM, and both a keyboard and stylus included.
The 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus also comes with a bundled S Pen at an unusually high discount, while Apple's M3-powered iPad Air 11 (2025) doesn't include any productivity-enhancing accessories. But that M3 chip is enough to warrant a purchase at a very cool $100 discount right now.
Virtually all the best smartwatches around are on sale at special prices
In the absence of the Apple Watch Series 10, that statement is technically not true. But the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is even better than its non-rugged "cousin", and at a $150 discount, it's pretty much impossible to turn down.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), meanwhile, are simply too new to get a higher discount than $50 and $100 respectively, but that's where Google's slightly older Pixel Watch 3 comes in, fetching 80 bucks less than usual in all variants and colors for Android smartphone users in general and Pixel handset owners in particular.
Don't forget to check out these massively discounted earbuds and headphones too!
Can you find better earbuds than the 2021-released Beats Studio Buds and 2022's Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro today? Absolutely. But when it comes to bang for your buck, these Android and iOS-compatible oldies are total goldies at their huge new discounts.
The same goes for the Bose QuietComfort over-ears, which are arguably not the greatest high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2025, but they're certainly affordable enough at the time of this writing to deliver a totally satisfying music listening experience, as well as excellent battery life.
