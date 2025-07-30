Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra gets sweet discount at Samsung—save more with a trade-in

Trade-in Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Save up to $650 with trade-in! $549 99 $1199 99 $650 off (54%) Trade in your old tablet and save up to $650 on the powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Samsung guarantees at least $250 off with an eligible trade-in. Alternatively, you can still save $200 even without one. Bundle it with the book cover keyboard and slash 50% off that too. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10

The manufacturer has slashed a whopping $200 off this bad boy's price, letting you score one for as low as $999.99. And that's sans trade-in. All you need to do is select the option that says you don't have a device to trade. But if you've got an old tablet you can spare, you could save up to $650 by trading it in with Samsung.As an added bonus, you can also get 50% off Samsung's book cover keyboard if you bundle it with theUltra. This means you can get it for only $100 instead of its usual price of around $200. That's pretty neat, especially if you want to use your tablet for everything—whether it's writing documents, playing a demanding game, or just watching YouTube.The best thing is that this tablet can handle pretty much anything you throw its way, as it delivers immensely fast performance thanks to its high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM. And since we mentioned YouTube, its beautiful 14.6-inch AMOLED display boasts a high 2960 x 1848 resolution, HDR support, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. This allows it to deliver stunning visuals, so you can spend hours enjoying travel vlogs, car reviews, and everything in between.Meanwhile, the screen's 120Hz refresh rate makes the tablet feel even more responsive, all while Samsung's promised seven years of software updates ensure your slate's longevity and protection.Overall, theUltra is a solid deal if you're after a tablet that can handle anything for years to come. So, don't hesitate and get one with this promo today!