What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

Phonearena team
ivan.k
ivan.k
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 1w ago

Finally decided to jump into the smartwatch space and started comparing different models and brands. On paper, most of them seem nearly identical - sensors, chipsets/storage, health tracking features, etc.


I'm curious to hear from the community: what features actually matter to you in day-to-day use?


For me, the essentials are at least more than a day and contactless payment support. Beyond that, a lot of the extra features feel like overkill.

Hanalee
Hanalee
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Everyone will have different priorities. A runner might want GPS logging to track their runs. Some users want health and biometric tracking to use with their fitness apps. Others want to use their watch as a music player, transmitting Bluetooth to their headphones while biking or mowing the lawn, without needing their phones.


It sounds like you just want battery life and electronic payment features. That's fine.


I agree that across the board, battery life is a dominating factor, and what keeps many users out of a smart watch.


My recommendation to you as a new user is to find a retailer with a little bit longer return window. Put the watch to use right away and see if it is something that works with your needs. Smart watches aren't for everyone. If it doesn't seem right or doesn't check your needs for now, return it and try again next year.

shadocap123
shadocap123
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I would say that a lot of the watches now have more than what you really need all really was to read time and the newer watches are nice for tracking your health that’s it

ivan.k
ivan.k
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 3d ago
Very often I can't hear my phone when outside, walking or doing other activities. That is another reason to want a smart watch - just to ping me, someone is calling.


I feel the notifications from all sort of apps overwhelming (they are paused on my phone), so probably won't allow most of them on the watch either.

palmguy
palmguy
Arena Master
• 23h ago

I want fitness band like battery. Give me two weeks battery life for my smartwatch.

