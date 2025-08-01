$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Galaxy Z Fold 7: fold it while it's hot – because the cold might slash your hinge durability by 8 times

The $2,000 bijou feels best in a temperature-controlled room.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Galazy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 on a desk.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a hit, there's no way around it: it has set a new record for US preorders, surpassing its predecessor by nearly 50% since launching on July 25.

Maybe it's because Samsung has hit that sweet spot between thinness and durability – or maybe it's because people don't mind paying $2,000 for a phone with ~4,300 mAh capacity battery.

We recently told you how Samsung Display has significantly improved the durability of its foldable OLED panel, now rated to withstand 500,000 folds – more than double the previous standard of 200,000. The panel remained fully functional after 13 days of continuous folding at room temperature, which means it can be folded over 200 times a day for over six years, per the company.

Foldable owners: do you care when and where you unfold your phone?

Vote View Result


However, it's very important where you're folding and unfolding your Z Fold 7 bijou, as surroundings – and temperature, to be precise – greatly affect the number of overall folds.



That 500,000 folds apply to standard room temperature conditions. So how does it hold up in more extreme environments? Samsung Display has shared additional insights, SamMobile reports.

Under intense heat – around 60°C (140°F) – the panel is rated for 300,000 folds, maintaining strong durability even in high-temperature climates. On the opposite end, in extremely cold conditions of -20°C (-4°F), the panel is certified for 60,000 folds. While lower, this still equates to over four years of use at 40 folds per day, offering reassurance for users in harsh weather environments.

So, depending on where you live, your fold count might vary – just like your mood in different seasons. If you're lounging in Death Valley or if you relocate to Dubai, expect your Z Fold 7's hinge to work a little harder, with durability capped at around 300,000 folds. Still impressive, but your phone might appreciate some shade.

Meanwhile, if you're unfolding your phone somewhere closer to Santa Claus – say, northern Finland in winter or Alaska – the panel's limit drops to 60,000 folds, 8 times less than the 500,000 folds. That might sound like a downgrade, but it's still enough for several years of use unless you're compulsively flipping it open like a fidget toy.

The takeaway? Your Z Fold 7 prefers a mild, room-temp kind of lifestyle – much like most of us.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless