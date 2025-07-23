Home Discussions You are here Old Flagships Are Awesome. Question H45K3R • Published: Jul 23, 2025, 1:43 PM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. I don't get why people would buy the Samsung a56 over the s23 ultra, or an iPhone 16e over an older pro. Can someone explain this to me? Like 4 Reactions All Quote brianahodges46 Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... Marketing. It's always marketing that drives FOMO. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Hanalee Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Perhaps it's marketing. Sometimes it is just pricing. People want to feel like they got a good deal. Newer phones often come with additional discounts that might make a newer baseline model cost much less than the previous generation's top of the line model. Separately, many users have no use or need for a top tier model. Most casual users might get 100% of the functionality they need from a $300 phone, and they actually have no legitimate need for a $900 phone, but if course all the $900 phone users want to ustify their purchase and therefore claim that anything less is just a waste. Different generations of users, use their phones very differently. Older users make more phone calls, but take less photos. Younger users are more likely to do photo and video editing in their phone. Older users use different social media platforms and consume less media on their phones, such as less music or video streaming. Older users might place greater value on lower cost and more longevity, meaning they upgrade less frequently and take better care of their device, even if that just means using a thicker more durable case, while a younger user would rather have a slim and slick looking phone with a broken screen, than make it bulky by using a more protective case. Like Reactions All Quote tHeTim Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... Partly because of marketing and partly because a new phone is a new phone (I don't mean just end of support). I've come across surprisingly many people who have replaced their OnePlus 9(Pro) or 10(Pro) with the OP Nord line (3 or 4). Like Reactions All Quote Cdogg7 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... If my LG G7 from 2018 didn't brick after many years of complete abuse, I'd still be using it. It was better than any phone I'd had or any phone I've used since. The closest thing was Pixel 8a but the AI in those things is annoying and constantly doing weird things. And it gets hot. The camera on the LG G7 is insanely good. I got the best pictures and video from this camera. LG nailed it and now they don't even make phones. This is upside down world.Hey phone makers, LG nailed it about 7 yrs ago. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Like Reactions All Quote RisingTidesAC Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵H45K3R said: I don't get why people would buy the Samsung a56 over the s23 ultra, or an iPhone 16e over an older pro. Can someone explain this to me? ... It is ego. Everybody wants the biggest and the best. I agree 100% with your comment! Like Reactions All Quote Sim2er Arena Apprentice • 22h ago ↵Cdogg7 said: If my LG G7 from 2018 didn't brick after many years of complete abuse, I'd still be using it. It was better than any phone I'd had or any phone I've used since. The closest thing was Pixel 8a but the AI in those things is annoying and constantly doing weird things. And it gets hot. The camera on the LG G7 is insanely good. I got the best pictures and video from this camera. LG nailed it and now they don't even make phones. This is upside down world.Hey phone makers, LG nailed it about 7 yrs ago. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. ... It's the LG V20 for me. That phone was almost perfect, and pretty much would've been if the wireless charging case option hadn't been canceled. Makes me feel guilty I abandoned LG for a gaming phone, albeit a badass one. Except now the newer gaming phones are barely any different from mainstream flagships. 