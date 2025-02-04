Apple's cheaper-than-ever Beats Studio Buds+ are a must-buy for both iPhone and Android users
If you don't know whether it would be wiser to pick up Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 4 right now at a solid $30 discount or wait a couple more weeks for the company to finally unveil the undoubtedly costlier (and smarter) Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, you might want to pause for a few seconds and consider the Beats Studio Buds Plus too.
These may well prove to be the best wireless earbuds for you as long as you don't feel that you have to own AirPods to be cool and if you don't really dig the ear hooks of the Powerbeats Pro line. As their name suggests, the Studio Buds+ are better than the "regular" Studio Buds, and for a presumably limited time, they're actually not a lot pricier.
Normally available for $169.95 and marked down by $40 a number of times over the last year or so, these noise-cancelling bad boys with stellar battery life can be had right now on Amazon for a nice $50 less than usual. That's the highest discount we've ever seen a major US retailer offer for a brand-new pair of Studio Buds Plus with a full manufacturer warranty, and at least for the time being, it applies to the earbuds' black/gold and cosmic silver colorways, as well as the aptly named "Transparent" version that's my own personal favorite for obvious reasons.
Unlike the AirPods 4 (with or without ANC) and the top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2, Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ work natively (and flawlessly) with both iPhones and Android handsets, which makes them a very interesting alternative to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro as well.
Not quite as sophisticated as the Beats Fit Pro, the discounted Studio Buds Plus are arguably affordable enough today to make up for their unremarkable Spatial Audio functionality with no less than nine hours of uninterrupted listening time, up to an incredible 36 hours of combined battery life with the "pocketable" charging case factored in, crystal clear calls, super-comfortable design, and undeniably satisfying active noise cancellation and overall sound.
Yes, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will take some of those features to the next level and add heart rate monitoring to your ears, but all that is going to come at a cost unlikely to be heavily reduced anytime soon.
