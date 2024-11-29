Best Black Friday 2024 headphones deals: Score half-price deals on Galaxy Buds, Beats, Sony, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The final day of Black Friday is here! If you’re looking to score huge discounts on earbuds and over-ear headphones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Beats, JBL, Sonos, Sony, and more, now’s your chance to grab them before the deals are gone!
We’re seeing some epic discounts right now, with AirPods Pro 2 slashed by up to 38%, saving you $100! This is something we don’t see very often, so the deal is worth it! Samsung fans are in luck too – Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are going for a massive 47% off!
Big price drops are hitting other high-end headphones as well. The QuietComfort Ultra is $100 off, Beats Studio Pro is now half-price, saving you $150, and you can grab the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a 39% discount.
And hey, don’t forget to check out the Black Friday phone deals live right now – they are too good to miss! So, don’t wait and check out these handpicked deals!
Top three headphone deals this Black Friday:
Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods
Apple's earbuds work seamlessly with your iDevices, but they usually stay perched high on their price pedestal. That said, we are now seeing solid Black Friday deals on different AirPods models.
Of course, the latest AirPods 4 doesn't see much of a discount, but you can still get it for 8% less than usual. The AirPods Max, on the other hand, gets a nice price drop with 27% discount right now!
As for the AirPods Pro 2, it is seeing an even more generous 38% discount right now – definitely a solid deal. Especially since it recently got a software update that adds new health features, turns it into a hearing aid, and improves Siri integration, making it an even better choice for a smoother Apple Intelligence experience.
Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy Buds
Samsung's earbuds tend to score bigger discounts than Apple's and this trend continues with this year's Black Friday headphones deals, too. The Galaxy Buds 3 series just launched recently, but you can already snag up to 25% off on the standard Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro! The FE model is also having an amazing 42% discount right now on the last day of Black Friday!
The new Buds 3 series features a revamped design with stems, but if you are partial to the classic style of the Galaxy Buds 2, you can score even bigger savings on those models compared to the latest generation. The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 is heavily discounted by 45% right now!
Black Friday deals on Pixel Buds
The perfect addition to your Pixel experience? Pixel Buds, of course! Now’s the ideal time to snag a pair, with major discounts across the lineup. The latest Pro model is $50 off, while the previous generation gets an even better deal with a 27% discount.
On a tighter budget? The Pixel Buds A-Series is an unbeatable option, now more affordable than ever with a massive 51% discount!
Black Friday deals on Bose, Beats, Sennheiser, JBL and others
There is a whole world of wireless headphones beyond just AirPods and Galaxy Buds, and those other options come with some serious discounts. Black Friday brings amazing deals across different brands, so make sure to get the one you want before the event ends!
Bose, for example, is a big name in the headphones world, particularly when it comes to both regular and noise-canceling options. It is always a win when the QuietComfort models drop by around $100, like we currently see.
In addition, you can score Sennheiser's top-of-the-line wireless headphones at a massive $150 markdown. And let’s not overlook Beats! Right now, you can score the top-notch Beats Studio Pro for $190 off their price!
Black Friday deals on Sony wireless headphones
Discounts of up to 45% on a variety of models are now available. Take the Sony WH-1000XM5, for example – it's got a solid 25% off right now! With Black Friday in full swing, Sony headphones are on sale in abundance, meaning no matter what you are after, there is a deal to match your needs.
