Best Black Friday 2024 headphones deals: Score half-price deals on Galaxy Buds, Beats, Sony, and more

The final day of Black Friday is here! If you’re looking to score huge discounts on earbuds and over-ear headphones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Beats, JBL, Sonos, Sony, and more, now’s your chance to grab them before the deals are gone!



We’re seeing some epic discounts right now, with AirPods Pro 2 slashed by up to 38%, saving you $100! This is something we don’t see very often, so the deal is worth it! Samsung fans are in luck too –



Big price drops are hitting other high-end headphones as well. The QuietComfort Ultra is $100 off, Beats Studio Pro is now half-price, saving you $150, and you can grab the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a 39% discount.



And hey, don’t forget to check out the We’re seeing some epic discounts right now, with AirPods Pro 2 slashed by up to 38%, saving you $100! This is something we don’t see very often, so the deal is worth it! Samsung fans are in luck too – Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are going for a massive 47% off!Big price drops are hitting other high-end headphones as well. The QuietComfort Ultra is $100 off, Beats Studio Pro is now half-price, saving you $150, and you can grab the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a 39% discount.And hey, don’t forget to check out the Black Friday phone deals live right now – they are too good to miss! So, don’t wait and check out these handpicked deals!





Top three headphone deals this Black Friday:





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $90 less on Amazon! The previous-gen Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, featuring active noise cancellation and personalized surround sound for an immersive music experience, are now available for nearly half the price with the release of the new model! $90 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Now 24% off their price! Act fast and get your hands on Samsung's latest top-tier earbuds while they are still 24% off their price and can be yours for just under $189. While not exactly affordable, these puppies deliver fantastic sound, top-tier ANC and support Samsung's fancy AI features. Don't hesitate and save today! $61 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Save $50 on the latest Pixel Buds Pro 2! Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro 2 launched earlier this year, and now you can grab them at 22% off! These earbuds feature ANC and are designed to work seamlessly with Google’s AI. A standout feature is conversation detection, which pauses your music and switches to transparency mode when you start talking. With this discount, it’s the perfect time to elevate your Pixel experience! $50 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





Also read:





Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods



AirPods Pro 2 with 38% discount at Amazon! The AirPods Pro 2 comes loaded with Apple’s top features—health tools, Siri, Active Noise Cancellation, hearing aid support, Transparency mode, and Personalized Spatial Audio. With a 38% discount, it’s the perfect time to grab a pair! $95 off (38%) Buy at Amazon AirPods Max in Sky Blue: Save $150 on Amazon Apple's sleek AirPods Max headphones are irresistible right now. Amazon is offering a massive $150 discount on these top-notch cans, allowing you to score a pair for just under $400. That's a great Black Friday discount, so don't wait around and get your brand-new Apple headphones today! $150 off (27%) Buy at Amazon AirPods Pro 2: Save $95 at Walmart The AirPods Pro 2 are are also discounted at Walmart. Right now, the retailer is offering them at a sweet $95 discount. Act fast and save now! $95 off (38%) $154 $249 Buy at Walmart

Apple's earbuds work seamlessly with your iDevices, but they usually stay perched high on their price pedestal. That said, we are now seeing solid Black Friday deals on different AirPods models.

Of course, the latest Of course, the latest AirPods 4 doesn't see much of a discount, but you can still get it for 8% less than usual. The AirPods Max, on the other hand, gets a nice price drop with 27% discount right now!

As for the AirPods Pro 2, it is seeing an even more generous 38% discount right now – definitely a solid deal. Especially since it recently got a software update that adds new health features, turns it into a hearing aid, and improves Siri integration, making it an even better choice for a smoother Apple Intelligence experience.



Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy Buds



Galaxy Buds 3 is $40 off! Enjoy 22% off on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 AI true wireless Bluetooth earbuds! With an open-type fit, active noise cancellation, 360 audio, real-time interpreter, and touch control, these silver earbuds are perfect for any listener. Plus, they come with a 2-year Amazon exclusive warranty. Grab yours now! $40 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Now 24% off their price! Act fast and get your hands on Samsung's latest top-tier earbuds while they are still 24% off their price and can be yours for just under $189. While not exactly affordable, these puppies deliver fantastic sound, top-tier ANC and support Samsung's fancy AI features. Don't hesitate and save today! $61 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds FE with 42% discount on Amazon! If you’re on a budget, the Galaxy Buds FE is a fantastic option, especially with a sweet 42% discount! While it may not be Samsung's top-tier audio product, it covers all your basic needs for under $60. Plus, it even comes with a built-in voice assistant, which is a nice touch! $42 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with 53% discount at Walmart! The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may not be the newest model, but with a massive 53% discount, they’re an unbeatable deal! Enjoy great sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit—perfect for upgrading your audio game. Grab them now before it’s too late! $123 off (53%) $107 03 $229 99 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $90 less on Amazon! The previous generation Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers active noise cancellation (ANC) and personalized surround sound that enhances your favorite tunes from every direction. With the new model already hitting the shelves, you can snag these for nearly half the price! $90 off (45%) Buy at Amazon

Samsung's earbuds tend to score bigger discounts than Apple's and this trend continues with this year's Black Friday headphones deals, too. The Galaxy Buds 3 series just launched recently, but you can already snag up to 25% off on the standard Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro! The FE model is also having an amazing 42% discount right now on the last day of Black Friday!

Recommended Stories The new Buds 3 series features a revamped design with stems, but if you are partial to the classic style of the Galaxy Buds 2, you can score even bigger savings on those models compared to the latest generation. The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 is heavily discounted by 45% right now!





Black Friday deals on Pixel Buds





Google Pixel Buds A-series in white is 51% off! Score 51% off brand-new Pixel Buds this Black Friday! The budget-friendly A-Series just got even cheaper, offering crystal-clear sound, 5 hours of listening time, and seamless Google Assistant support with just a press of the earbud. $50 off (51%) Buy at Amazon Save $50 on the latest Pixel Buds Pro 2! Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro 2 launched earlier this year, and now you can grab them at 22% off! These earbuds feature ANC and are designed to work seamlessly with Google’s AI. A standout feature is conversation detection, which pauses your music and switches to transparency mode when you start talking. With this discount, it’s the perfect time to elevate your Pixel experience! $50 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro with 27% discount! Choosing the older Pixel Buds Pro model this Black Friday can save you $54 on Amazon! While they aren’t Google’s newest earbuds, they still deliver quality sound, Google Assistant integration, up to 31 hours of battery life, transparency mode, and ANC. If you’re looking for a Pro model and save a few bucks at the same time, this is a smart pick! $54 off (27%) Buy at Amazon









On a tighter budget? The Pixel Buds A-Series is an unbeatable option, now more affordable than ever with a massive 51% discount! The perfect addition to your Pixel experience? Pixel Buds, of course! Now’s the ideal time to snag a pair, with major discounts across the lineup. The latest Pro model is $50 off, while the previous generation gets an even better deal with a 27% discount.On a tighter budget? The Pixel Buds A-Series is an unbeatable option, now more affordable than ever with a massive 51% discount!





Black Friday deals on Bose, Beats, Sennheiser, JBL and others



Bose QuietComfort Ultra is down by $100! The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth headphones deliver premium sound with spatial audio and advanced noise cancellation, and right now you can grab them for 23% off on Amazon this Black Friday! $100 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort earbuds with 28% discount! Bose noise-canceling earbuds deliver an immersive listening experience and a comfortable fit. The QuietComfort model offers up to 8.5 hours of playtime, and with a quick 20-minute charge in the wireless case, you get an extra 2 hours — perfect for when you’re in a rush. This Black Friday, you can grab them for 28% off, bringing the price to just under $130! $50 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro is $190 off its price! Grab a 54% discount on the Beats Studio Pro now! Enjoy premium sound with personalized spatial audio, plus up to 40 hours of battery life and compatibility with both Apple and Android devices. $190 off (54%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds with 47% discount! Take your audio experience to the next level with Beats Studio Buds, featuring true wireless noise cancellation, an IPX4 sweat-resistant rating, and seamless compatibility with both Apple and Android devices. Now available in sleek black at a fantastic 47% off, these earbuds are designed for superior sound, comfort, and durability—grab yours today before the deal’s gone! $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio3: Save $70! If you want new Beats headphones that don't break the bank, Walmart is currently selling the Beats Studio3 for just $89. As Beats' former flagship wireless headphones, these puppies deliver awesome sound and gave great ANC. Don't hesitate and save today! $70 off (44%) $89 $159 Buy at Walmart Sennheiser Momentum 4: Premium feel with a 39% discount! Experience unparalleled audio quality with Sennheiser's signature sound, designed to deliver rich, dynamic soundscapes. Enjoy personalized audio settings that tailor the experience to your unique preferences, while immersive noise cancellation blocks out distractions for a truly focused listening experience. With exceptional comfort and crystal-clear call quality, these headphones are perfect for all-day wear, whether you're working, traveling, or relaxing! $150 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Sonos Ace can be yours with 22% discount! Get 22% off these premium headphones featuring custom-designed drivers tuned by top producers and engineers for an unparalleled high-fidelity sound experience. $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Save $50 on the Jabra Elite 4 at Amazon! Experience top-notch sound quality and a secure fit with the Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless Earbuds, featuring 4 built-in microphones, Active Noise Cancellation, and adjustable HearThrough technology for ultimate control. For a limited time, you can get these premium earbuds in sleek black at an incredible 42% off — don’t wait to elevate your audio game! $50 off (42%) Buy at Amazon JBL Live Pro 2 is 50% off on Amazon! Black Friday is giving you a huge 50% off on the JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds! With that signature JBL bass and noise cancellation, they’re already impressive, but the real standout is their 40-hour battery life – perfect for those always on the go who don’t want to worry about recharging. Plus, they’re compatible with both Android and iOS, so no matter your device, you’re good to go! $75 off (50%) Buy at Amazon

There is a whole world of wireless headphones beyond just AirPods and Galaxy Buds, and those other options come with some serious discounts. Black Friday brings amazing deals across different brands, so make sure to get the one you want before the event ends!







In addition, you can score Sennheiser's top-of-the-line wireless headphones at a massive $150 markdown. And let’s not overlook Beats! Right now, you can score the top-notch Beats Studio Pro for $190 off their price! Bose, for example, is a big name in the headphones world, particularly when it comes to both regular and noise-canceling options. It is always a win when the QuietComfort models drop by around $100, like we currently see.In addition, you can score Sennheiser's top-of-the-line wireless headphones at a massive $150 markdown. And let’s not overlook Beats! Right now, you can score the top-notch Beats Studio Pro for $190 off their price!

Black Friday deals on Sony wireless headphones





Sony WH-1000XM4 with 43% discount on Amazon! Snag the Sony WH-1000XM4, equipped with top-tier Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), touch sensor controls, and an impressive battery life, all at a fantastic discount! These headphones are the perfect audio companion, offering great sound quality, a comfortable fit, and the freedom to enjoy your music without distractions! $152 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 is 25% down on Amazon! Save $102 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 with this sweet Amazon Black Friday deal! The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones deliver magnificent sound with crystal-clear hands-free calling. Enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging—just 3 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback! $102 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Sony WF-1000XM5 is $72 off its price! Looking for earbuds that deliver premium sound? Sony and Amazon have got you covered! The Sony WF-1000XM5 is currently 24% off, making it the perfect time to grab a pair. With top-tier noise cancellation, crystal-clear audio, and a sleek design, these earbuds are an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their listening experience. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal! $72 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





Discounts of up to 45% on a variety of models are now available. Take the Sony WH-1000XM5, for example – it's got a solid 25% off right now! With Black Friday in full swing, Sony headphones are on sale in abundance, meaning no matter what you are after, there is a deal to match your needs.



